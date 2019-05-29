Tornado that slammed Clay County, Missouri was EF-2: National Weather Service

Tornado in Excelsior Springs, Missouri, destroys barn and downs big trees but family survived A tornado that swept through parts of Excelsior Springs Tuesday downed several large trees in town and destroyed a barn. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A tornado that swept through parts of Excelsior Springs Tuesday downed several large trees in town and destroyed a barn.

The tornado that hit Clay County Tuesday night, including portions of Kearney and Excelsior Estates, was an EF-2 with wind speeds of 115 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

It swept through the area just before 8 p.m. and traveled a nearly six-mile path running the length of almost four football fields.

No injuries were reported, but the tornado left a path of mangled roofs, uprooted trees and scattered debris.

Weather officials estimated that at least two tornadoes hit the region Tuesday night. The first tornado tore through portions of Douglas County and Linwood in Kansas and a second landed in Clay County and pushed through southeast Kearney into southwestern Excelsior Estates.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

A survey team traveled through Clay County Wednesday morning, collecting storm data and assessing tornado damage. This enabled surveyors to assign an EF-scale grade to the tornado, according to the weather service.

The tornadoes developed as part of a warm front that hovered over the Kansas City metropolitan area, the weather service said. The same system stretched east and west across the region.

A tornado was spotted near Missouri 33 on the south side of Kearney near the high school and another sighting came at nearby Mosby, Missouri. The tornado moved north of Excelsior Estates and was spotted west of Excelsior Estates, according to weather officials.