How wet has this month been in Kansas City? One for the records
Get ready to mark this month down in Kansas City’s record books.
With 1.32 inches of rain falling at Kansas City International Airport on Saturday, the metro area has seen its second wettest May in the city’s 131-year-old history of collecting weather data, according to the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill.
That brings the total precipitation of the month to 11.02 inches. This month’s total precipitation trails only May 1995, which was the wettest May on record in Kansas City at 12.75 inches.
What makes this months’ rainfall even more incredible is this month ranks the 8th wettest for any month in Kansas City’s history. And there is 6 more days to go, according to the weather service.
The wettest month was September 1914 when 16.17 inches of precipitation fell.
