How wet has this month been in Kansas City? One for the records

Will Tuttle Creek Lake open its spillway and let more water into already swollen rivers? With every rain, Tuttle Creek Lake near Manhattan, Kansas, creeps up to its record level set in 1993. At that time the Corps of Engineers had to release water from the lake which added more water to an already flooded Missouri River Basin. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK With every rain, Tuttle Creek Lake near Manhattan, Kansas, creeps up to its record level set in 1993. At that time the Corps of Engineers had to release water from the lake which added more water to an already flooded Missouri River Basin.

Get ready to mark this month down in Kansas City’s record books.

With 1.32 inches of rain falling at Kansas City International Airport on Saturday, the metro area has seen its second wettest May in the city’s 131-year-old history of collecting weather data, according to the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill.

That brings the total precipitation of the month to 11.02 inches. This month’s total precipitation trails only May 1995, which was the wettest May on record in Kansas City at 12.75 inches.

What makes this months’ rainfall even more incredible is this month ranks the 8th wettest for any month in Kansas City’s history. And there is 6 more days to go, according to the weather service.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The wettest month was September 1914 when 16.17 inches of precipitation fell.

To put this month's incredible rainfall totals in perspective...the 11.02" KC has received so far this month already ranks as the 8th wettest month for ANY month on the 131-year record for KC! pic.twitter.com/1bEXD1Msjv — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) May 26, 2019