River flooding prompts voluntary evacuation call for northwest Missouri town

Flooding in northwest Missouri has prompted a call for voluntary evacuation in the town of Craig, according to the Holt County Sheriff’s Office.

The town about 100 miles north of Kansas City has been hit by river flooding again, after portions of Interstate 29 were shut down due to flooding along the Missouri River.

The message calling for evacuation was posted on the sheriff’s office Facebook page Tuesday evening as tornadoes and heavy storms touched down in Kansas and northern Missouri.

City officials in Craig were seeking volunteers to help fill sandbags to protect the area from additional flooding.

One lane of I-29 reopened about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. However, the southbound lanes of I-29 along Route MM 110 Rock Port were closed. Traffic was being diverted to Exit 110, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation.

Flooding near Mound City forced the transportation department to shut down the northbound lanes of I-29. In addition, northbound lanes were closed just north of St. Joseph and traffic is being diverted to U.S. 71, according to MoDOT.