Floodwater to be released from Kansas’ Perry Lake as reservoir hits 97 percent full

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will release floodwater from Perry Lake Sunday evening as rain runoff from the weekend is likely to fill the reservoir’s remaining capacity.

The reservoir’s flood pool as of noon Sunday was 97 percent full, up from 90 percent Saturday, according to Eric Shumate, chief of hydrologic engineering for the Army Corps in Kansas City.

The release was set to start at 6 p.m. Sunday. Perry Lake is northwest of Lawrence and connects to the Kansas River upstream from Kansas City.

Estimates suggested the flood control pool will crest at 921.3 feet, above its elevation of 920.6, the Army Corps said. The reservoir’s pool elevation is expected Wednesday to drop back below 920.6.

The release Sunday will be similar to one that occurred in June 2015 from Perry Lake.

Three Kansas reservoirs hit a record capacity Sunday, Shumate said: Pomona Lake at 82 percent, Melvern Lake also at 82 percent and Hillsdale Lake at 84 percent.

Reservoir elevations at Tuttle Creek State Park hit 88 percent capacity Sunday, up from 85 percent Saturday.