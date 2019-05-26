Overnight storms could produce heavy rains in KC area; severe storms likely Tuesday

Will Tuttle Creek Lake open its spillway and let more water into already swollen rivers? With every rain, Tuttle Creek Lake near Manhattan, Kansas, creeps up to its record level set in 1993. At that time the Corps of Engineers had to release water from the lake which added more water to an already flooded Missouri River Basin. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK With every rain, Tuttle Creek Lake near Manhattan, Kansas, creeps up to its record level set in 1993. At that time the Corps of Engineers had to release water from the lake which added more water to an already flooded Missouri River Basin.

A complex of thunderstorms capable of producing heavy rains will likely move into the Kansas City area overnight Sunday, according to the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill.

Severe weather is not expected with these storms. However, heavy rains falling on already saturated ground could lead to flash flooding in some areas, according to the weather service.

Most of Sunday will be sunny, with a slight chance of showers before 1 p.m. Highs are expected to reach into the low 80s, with a light south wind of around 5 mph expected.

The most likely chance of rain will occur overnight Sunday. The heaviest rainfall is expected over northern Missouri. The Kansas City metro area is expected to receive up to .25 of an inch, although higher amounts are possible in areas where thunderstorms develop, according to the weather service..

After the storms move out of the area in the morning, Memorial Day will be dry with partly sunny skies and highs near 85 degrees.

The drier weather, however, will be short-lived as widespread severe weather is expected to return to the Kansas City region Tuesday. These storms will be capable of producing damaging winds, large hail and few tornadoes, according to the weather service.

Heavy rains are also likely, which will lead to flash flooding and additional or aggravated river flooding.

The storms are expected to develop ahead of a cold front in central to eastern Kansas and move eastward into the Kansas City area by late afternoon or early evening, according to the weather service.

After the storms pass, the Kansas City area will see a multi-day dry period. More rain and storms are expected to redevelop by the weekend.