Flooding closes streets, highways in Kansas City and the region; more rain expected

As more rainfall pounds the Kansas City area Tuesday, Brush Creek and other streams continue to rise. Flash flooding warnings have been issued in the region.

After hours of rain Monday night and Tuesday morning, flash flooding blocked streets and highways around the Kansas City region.

In Independence, U.S. 24 was blocked by flooding between South Sterling to South Willow avenue, the city said on Twitter about 9 a.m. In Grandview, 135th Street was covered in water at Frontage Road and the local fire department warned people not to try to cross.

Around Kansas City, reports of high water spilling over streets came from Emanuel Cleaver II Boulevard, Troost Avenue and Indian Creek at Wornall Road and Interstate 435.

In Osage County, Kansas 68 highway was closed for flooding at two different points, according to the Kansas Department of Transportation. Kansas 99 north of Emporia was closed for flooding at Interstate 35 and Kansas 170.

Between 1.5 to 2 inches of additional rain are expected to fall in the Kansas City metro area Tuesday.

ROAD CLOSURE: Due to continuing heavy rains in the #Harrisonville area, Ash St has been closed between N Lexington St & N Bradley Ave.

Please don’t try to go around the barricades.

Use caution if out & about today & remember, #turnarounddontdrown! pic.twitter.com/1QjrkcXH8v — Harrisonville, MO (@HvilleCityGov) May 21, 2019

Flood warnings were extended for northern Wyandotte County, southwestern Leavenworth County, Johnson, Leavenworth, and Atchison, Miami and counties in Kansas until 3 p.m. and in Missouri for Jackson, Clay, Cass and Platte counties until 3:15 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill.





Flooding was expected in Kansas City, North Kansas City, St. Joseph, Liberty, Gladstone, Lansing, Excelsior Springs, Kearney, Sugar Creek, Riverside, Weatherby Lake, Parkville and others, the weather service said.

(FILE VIDEO -- 2017) Homes with poor water runoff can allow rainwater to collect near foundation walls and eventually leak inside your basement.