’Everyone needs to pay attention’: Rain, thunderstorms return to KC area this weekend

What is the difference between single cell, multi-cell and super cell thunderstorms? Ever heard of the term 'supercell' but didn't know what it was? Learn about these powerful storms responsible for most tornadoes in the United States and other thunderstorms in this video from NWS. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Ever heard of the term 'supercell' but didn't know what it was? Learn about these powerful storms responsible for most tornadoes in the United States and other thunderstorms in this video from NWS.

At some point this weekend, the entire Kansas City region will experience rainfall.





The first round of rain is expected to hit the area early Saturday with a slight downpour. We’ll get a break but heavy rain and possible thunderstorms will hit between lunchtime and 4 p.m. Things will clear up briefly then another chance of rain will come around sunset or maybe just a little later, said Jimmy Barham, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Kansas City.

“Everyone needs to pay attention; a lot of this is going to happen quick when it does form up,” Barham said. “It could look really nice at 11 and then be a full-on downpour with some hail and frequent lightning.”

“People need to have a backup plan for any activities they do have outside and be ready for severe weather because it is possible,” he said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

It's going to feel like late June out there today, but showers and thunderstorms over the weekend will bring a return of near to below normal late Spring temperatures this weekend into next work week. pic.twitter.com/Qk7dYgVPpD — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) May 17, 2019

With this system, major flooding doesn’t necessarily look possible but there could be some localized flooding. Locations that are prone to flooding, such as small creeks and low-lying areas, will see significant activity, especially with the possibility of thunderstorms.

Some areas of region could receive between one to two inches of rainfall, Barham said.

“It is kind of going to be interesting because whatever happens in the morning will determine what happens at night,” he said. “Everyone in our area will get rain, and when it rains it is probably not going to be light.”

Weather on Sunday is expected to be more pleasant. A few leftover rain showers could pop earlier in the day. Expect a slight breeze and temperatures to cool down quite a bit. The high should reach the low 70s.

Some of that pleasant weather will continue into Monday with temperatures expected to be around the upper 60s and low 70s. Heavy rain will sweep into the area overnight Monday and continue well into Tuesday.

Rainfall totals are expected to be around two to four inches in the Kansas City metro area.

Thunderstorms will taper off Tuesday night and into Wednesday. Pleasant and spring-like weather is expected for the rest of the week, Barham said.

The heavy rain so far this season is the result of above average moisture from the Gulf of Mexico, which has caused major weather disturbance. The area has had a little bit more moisture content in the air than we normally do for this time of the year, Barham said.

But as far as this weekend, Barham offers the following: “If you any outdoor activities then you should definitely pack rain gear.”