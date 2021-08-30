Missouri boy dies of a drug overdose during a sleepover, three adults arrested

A 13-year-old boy died of a drug overdose during a sleepover at a friend’s house in eastern Missouri over the weekend, and three adults at the house were arrested, police there said.

Police were called to a home in Washington around 9 a.m. Sunday and found the boy dead in his 12-year-old friend’s bedroom, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. Police did not immediately release the 13-year-old victim’s name.

The 12-year-old told investigators he and his friend had been experimenting with drugs they found in the house, police Sgt. Steve Sitzes said.

“The 12-year-old was showing signs of being under the influence of something,” Sitzes said. “He was quite lethargic, and not quite with it.”

After securing a search warrant, officers found various prescription and some illegal drugs in the house, including methamphetamine and capsules possibly containing heroin or fentanyl, Sitzes said.

Top headlines in your inbox Sign up for Morning Rush and get all the news you need to start your day. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Police said the 13-year-old was last seen awake by adults in the house around 11 p.m. Saturday. The 12-year-old said he and his friend stayed up until at least 1 a.m. playing videogames, police said.

Police arrested the 12-year-old boy’s mother, stepfather and another man who was renting a room in the basement of the home.