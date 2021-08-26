Missouri

Boater stepping onto dock falls in water and drowns in Lake of the Ozarks, police say

A boater drowned in the Lake of the Ozarks after a mishap near at a dock, officials said.

Chris Oliver, 50, of Indianola, Iowa, fell into the water Wednesday night as he stepped off a boat to the dock and didn’t resurface, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

He was pronounced dead about an hour later.

Oliver was stepping off a Formula 292 boat docked in the Grand Glaize Arm in the Osage Beach area. A 49-year-old man from Iowa had been driving the boat, officials said.

Oliver’s death was the fifth drowning in August for the Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F region, which includes the Lake of the Ozarks.

Top headlines in your inbox

Sign up for Morning Rush and get all the news you need to start your day.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Read Next

Read Next

Read Next
$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Chacour Koop
Chacour Koop is a Real-Time reporter based in Kansas City. Previously, he reported for the Associated Press, Galveston County Daily News and Daily Herald in Chicago.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

News

St. Louis schools to require vaccinations for employees

August 26, 2021 3:12 PM

Missouri

Longtime GOP consultant pleads guilty in federal tax case

August 26, 2021 3:06 PM

Missouri

St, Charles seeking controversial Lewis and Clark sculpture

August 26, 2021 3:05 PM

News

New Missouri sites announced for infusion treatments

August 26, 2021 3:01 PM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service