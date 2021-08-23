Missouri

32-year-old slips off dock and drowns in Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri police say

Kegri Ilu, a 32-year-old Warrensburg, Missouri, man, drowned in Lake of the Ozarks after slipping on a dock and falling in the water, state highway patrol said. Screengrab from Google.
A 32-year-old drowned in Lake of the Ozarks after falling off a dock, officials said.

Kegri Ilu of Warrensburg, Missouri, was walking on a dock Sunday evening in Darby Hollow Cove when he slipped and fell into the water, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

He was pronounced dead at the scene at about 3 a.m. Monday by the Camden County medical examiner. The Osage Beach police and fire departments and a dive team also responded to drowning.

Ilu’s death was the 11th drowning and boating fatality of the year for Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F, which includes Lake of the Ozarks in a 13-county region of central Missouri.

Last year, the troop reported eight drowning and boating fatalities.

Chacour Koop
Chacour Koop is a Real-Time reporter based in Kansas City. Previously, he reported for the Associated Press, Galveston County Daily News and Daily Herald in Chicago.
