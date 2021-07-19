Unattended toddler found floating in lake dies at hospital, Missouri officials say

A 3-year-old boy died after being found floating in a Missouri lake, officials say.

A 3-year-old boy died Sunday in what Missouri officials say is the state’s 41st drowning this year.

The child was left unattended at the Mill Creek Park swimming area on Table Rock Lake in southwestern Missouri, according to the state’s highway patrol.

The boy, who was not publicly identified, was not wearing a life jacket when he went into the lake. He was found floating in the water at about 8:55 p.m. Sunday, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

He was flown to a Branson hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 10:07 p.m., officials say. The boy was from Nixa, according to the state’s highway patrol.

Of the 41 drownings this year in Missouri, three have occurred at Table Rock Lake. Ages of the victims in the state’s drownings range from 2 to 98.