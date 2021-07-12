98-year-old drowns in Lake of the Ozarks after falling off dock, Missouri cops say

Police units responds to the scene of an emergency. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A 98-year-old man became the oldest drowning victim this year in Missouri after he fell in the Lake of the Ozarks, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Officials say Louis Janowski, of Frankfort, Illinois, was attempting to lean against a dock post on the lake Friday in Camden County when he missed it and fell into the water. The 98-year-old man did not resurface, highway patrol said.

Janowski was pronounced dead at the scene about 40 minutes later by Camden County Medical Examiner Dee Ballard, officials said. He lived at the home where the drowning took place, highway patrol said in a tweet.

The drowning occurred near Lake of the Ozarks State Park in Kaiser and was one of four that took place in Missouri this weekend.

There have been 37 drownings so far this year reported by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The victims have been between the ages 2 and 98.