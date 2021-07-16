Duck boat captain, managers charged in 2018 sinking that killed 17 near Branson

The Missouri Attorney General and the Stone County prosecuting attorney on Friday announced the filing of criminal charges against three employees of a Branson company whose duck boat capsized during a 2018 storm on Table Rock Lake, killing 17.

The charges stem from the decision by Ride the Ducks employees to have a sightseeing vessel with 31 people on board take to the water of Table Rock Lake in southwest Missouri just ahead of a powerful storm that pummeled the region and caused the boat to sink.

Those charged are Kenneth Scott McKee, 54, the captain of the boat; Curtis P. Lanham, 38, the general manager at Ride the Ducks in Branson; and Charles V. Baltzell, 79, the operations supervisor who was acting as a manager on duty that night.

Each faces 17 counts of first-degree involuntary manslaughter, a felony. In addition, McKee faces 12 counts of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, also felonies.

The charges were announced in a news release from Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, who provided no further comment.

A probable cause statement accused McKee of failing in his role as a boat captain when he took the duck boat on the lake as a storm approached and by not having passengers wear flotation devices.

However, a National Transportation Safety Board report examining the tragedy said life jackets can increase the risk to passengers if there is an overhead canopy, as the duck boat on Table Rock Lake did, because it can trap passengers against it as it sinks.

The document also accuses Lanham and Baltzell of not communicating the danger of the oncoming storm and halting the tour.

A spokeswoman for Ripley Entertainment, which owned the Ride the Ducks operation in Branson, issued an immediate response to the announcement of charges.

“We continue to cooperate with all investigations into the sudden and severe storm known as a derecho that struck Table Rock Lake in July of 2018, resulting in a tragic accident,” said Suzanne Smagala-Potts in an email to The Star. “While the Stone County Prosecutor has brought criminal charges as a result of the accident, all persons charged are entitled to a strong presumption of innocence until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt. We have and will continue to offer support for our current and former employees as this process moves forward.”

Justin Johnston, the attorney for Baltzell, said his client will enter a plea of not guilty.

“Mr. Baltzell is innocent of all of these charges and we intend to enter a plea of not guilty and vigorously contest them,” Johnston said. “This was a tragic accident that was caused by a once in a generation storm and he is not guilty of what he is charged with.”

Tom Bath, who represents Lanham, also said he would contest the charges.

“Although this was a tragedy, we do not believe that any of those charged committed any criminal conduct and intend to fight the matter in both state and federal court,” Bath said.

J.R. Hobbs, who represents McKee, said he would provide a statement soon.

“We are in the process of reviewing the charges and expect not guilty pleas will be entered,” said J.R. Hobbs and Marilyn Keller, who represent McKee. “We will continue to vigorously represent Mr. McKee.”

The deaths prompted a torrent of lawsuits against Ride the Ducks and Ripley Entertainment. They settled on confidential terms.

Schmitt and Stone County prosecuting attorney Matt Selby brought the action just days before the three-year statute of limitations for criminal charges in the case were set to expire. The filing of Friday’s felony complaint marks the second time the three men have faced criminal charges.

A federal grand jury indictment filed in 2019 alleging misconduct, negligence and inattention to duty was dismissed last December. A federal judge in Springfield ruled that federal prosecutors did not have jurisdiction over the case because of the characteristics of Table Rock Lake, but conceded that state prosecutors could bring a case if they so decided.

The Table Rock Lake disaster drew national attention, both for the tragic nature of the incident — of the 17 who died, nine were members of one family — and because earlier warnings of safety concerns raised by a government agency likely could have saved lives had they been heeded by the U.S. Coast Guard or Congress.

The fatal tour

Ride the Ducks, a mainstay in Branson for years, was sold in 2004 to Herschend Family Entertainment Corp. Then in late 2017, Ripley Entertainment, a Canadian company, bought the Ride the Ducks enterprise in Branson.

The fatal boat tour on Table Rock Lake was initially set to begin on land that July 19 night, which was its usual course. Tickets for the tour said it would start at 6:30 p.m.

Before the first passengers boarded Stretch Duck 7, an individual stepped onto the back of the boat at 6:28 p.m. and told the crew to conduct the water portion of the tour first, the National Transportation Safety Board said.

The NTSB in its final report said Ripley Entertainment left decision-making authority to the captains of the duck boats, even though managers had better access to tools that would monitor the weather conditions.

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning at 6:32 p.m., specifically naming Table Rock Lake. The warning said winds in excess of 60 mph were possible. In reality, winds on the lake reached 73 mph — near hurricane force — with waves topping three feet.

When the boat started its water tour at 6:55 p.m., the lake appeared calm.

McKee’s only source of weather information once he took the boat on the water was his ability to look around and see what was going on, the NTSB report said.

The driver of another duck boat that had entered the water just ahead of Stretch Duck 7 said that he could see the reflection of trees on the surface of the lake, adding, “I had never seen this lake that calm before,” according to the NTSB report.

Around that time, emergency crews in Taney County, which is immediately east of Stone County, began responding to calls about toppled trees and downed power lines caused by the storm.

In his interview with the Missouri Highway Patrol, McKee said as the boat was on its tour, he could see some dark clouds “quite a ways” off in the distance.

A passenger, whose name was redacted from the Highway Patrol transcript of the interview, said there were big clouds visible five minutes before the boat was on the water, which was worrisome.

“[A]nd the captain, who was usually talking and stuff, he was, he was, like, ‘Oh, yeah, it’s nothing to worry about; it’s just, it’s just the clouds. We’ll be just a little humid and stuff,’” the passenger said. “But we weren’t really worrying about the humidity and stuff. We were worrying about our safety.”

Just after 7 p.m., winds increased and whitecaps were visible on the water, according to an initial report released by the NTSB.

“All of a sudden there was — you could just see the water just erupt,” McKee said, according to the transcript, adding later that he had never seen the lake get so rough so quickly.

Less than a minute later, the captain of the Ride the Ducks boat made a comment about the storm, the NTSB report said, without further explanation.

“And I was a little worried, and everyone was,” the unnamed passenger said. “One kid was screaming, ‘I don’t want to be in the Titanic.’”

After struggling helplessly in the churning water, the boat started to sink at 7:09 p.m.

Someone on the nearby Showboat Branson Belle captured on video — which went viral on the Internet later that night — how the duck boat proved no match for the storm.

James Plybon, the captain of the Branson Belle that evening, told investigators how he could clearly see Stretch Duck 7 struggling and how passengers on the showboat insisted that someone do something.

“That was from guests and other employees on the boat as I was walking through the theater, people would stop me and say like, you know, do something,” Plybon told the Missouri Highway Patrol, adding later that he couldn’t launch a rescue boat into 70 mph winds. “Of course, you know, what can you do? And I watched the boat until it disappeared around our stern, which is the back of the boat where the paddle wheels are.”

Stretch Duck No. 7 ended up on the bottom of the lake in Stone County, just over the Taney County line.

NTSB findings

McKee was one of 31 people on the boat and among the 14 who survived.

While NTSB investigators never interviewed McKee, the agency concluded he was aware of the duck boat’s operating instructions and probably would not have started the tour if the lake hadn’t been calm when he entered the water.

“Despite being aware of the oncoming weather that he had observed on weather radar before leaving the duck dock, he was not aware of the storm’s intensity,” the NTSB report said.

The report also said as the wind strengthened on the lake, McKee skipped the usual path of the water tour and headed straight for the exit ramp. Going back to the entry ramp would have put the boat at risk of waves on the lake, the report said.

“Therefore, the NTSB concludes that the captain’s decision to head toward the exit ramp when encountering the severe weather was appropriate,” the NTSB said.

The victims included the boat’s driver, 73-year-old Robert “Bob” Williams, a retired pastor who was responsible for operating the vehicle on land.

One survivor, Tia Coleman of Indianapolis, lost nine family members that day. The other victims included William and Janice Bright of Higginsville; a couple from St. Louis; an Illinois woman who was taking her granddaughter on a special trip to Branson; and a father and son from Arkansas.

Seven other passengers were injured, including a 13-year-old boy and his aunt who were relatives of the nine family members who died.

A federal grand jury indictment against McKee was handed down in November 2018. Among the violations he was accused of: not properly assessing incoming weather before taking the boat out on water; operating the boat in conditions that violated the Coast Guard’s certificate of inspection; not telling passengers to use flotation devices; not speeding up to head to the nearest shore as severe weather approached; and failing to raise the side curtains of the boat when its bilge alarm sounded as it took on water.

In June 2019, a federal grand jury indicted Lanham and Baltzell and added additional charges against McKee. Prosecutors claimed the three were more interested in profit than passenger safety.

But the indictment was dismissed in December when a federal judge determined that Table Rock Lake was not navigable, which is to say that it doesn’t support commercial activity. The distinction was important: Under United States admiralty law, criminal charges like the ones brought against the three men only apply in federal court if the waterway upon which the crime is alleged to have happened is deemed navigable.

State prosecutors in Missouri, however, are not bound by that distinction.

The tour boats, which ran on Table Rock Lake and Lake Taneycomo, have not been operating in Branson since the tragedy.

In January, a new company, Branson Duck Tours LLC, announced that it would start the duck boat tours once again with vessels it said would be safer.

Ignored warnings

Duck boats had experienced several high-profile incidents in the past. Bob Mongeluzzi, a Philadelphia lawyer who represented the Coleman family, has called the vessels “death traps” and had sued duck boat operators for fatal incidents prior to the Table Rock Lake tragedy.

One of those incidents was a duck boat that sank on a lake in Arkansas that resulted in the death of 13 people. The sinking of Miss Majestic on Lake Hamilton, Arkansas, caused the NTSB to make several recommendations to the Coast Guard to improve the safety of the vessels.

Among them were to improve the buoyancy of duck boats, as well as to remove the overhead canopies that had the tendency to trap passengers if the boat started sinking.

The NTSB didn’t have authority to require the changes. That responsibility belonged to either the Coast Guard or Congress. Neither acted on them until the Branson tragedy.

The NTSB’s final report on the Branson disaster said lives could have been saved if those recommendations had been implemented. The Coast Guard said last year it would recommend to duck boat operators that they remove canopies and side curtains.