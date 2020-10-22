Jogger who collapsed during run is robbed as she lay dying on ground, Missouri cops say

A jogger who collapsed during a run was robbed as she lay dying on the ground, Missouri police say.

The 64-year-old woman was jogging near Anheuser-Busch Brewery in St. Louis on Sunday afternoon when she fell over, police say.

Security video shows the woman attempt to sit up and use her cellphone then stand up again before collapsing to the sidewalk, KSDK reported.

After she collapsed, a red van stopped nearby and a man exited the vehicle, police say. The man took the woman’s cellphone and left her behind, police say.

The woman was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

St. Louis police say the investigation is ongoing.

Last month, a Virginia man was accused of a similar crime. A security camera captured him rifling through the wallet of an unconscious man — later pronounced dead — while on a city bus in Richmond, McClatchy News reported. The suspect was arrested on theft charges.