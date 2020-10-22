Kansas City Star Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Missouri

Jogger who collapsed during run is robbed as she lay dying on ground, Missouri cops say

A jogger who collapsed during a run was robbed as she lay dying on the ground, Missouri police say.

The 64-year-old woman was jogging near Anheuser-Busch Brewery in St. Louis on Sunday afternoon when she fell over, police say.

Security video shows the woman attempt to sit up and use her cellphone then stand up again before collapsing to the sidewalk, KSDK reported.

After she collapsed, a red van stopped nearby and a man exited the vehicle, police say. The man took the woman’s cellphone and left her behind, police say.

The woman was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Top headlines in your inbox

Sign up for Morning Rush and get all the news you need to start your day.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

St. Louis police say the investigation is ongoing.

Last month, a Virginia man was accused of a similar crime. A security camera captured him rifling through the wallet of an unconscious man — later pronounced dead — while on a city bus in Richmond, McClatchy News reported. The suspect was arrested on theft charges.

Read Next
Chacour Koop
Chacour Koop is a Real-Time reporter based in Kansas City. Previously, he reported for the Associated Press, Galveston County Daily News and Daily Herald in Chicago.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER

Missouri

Court: Missouri mail-in ballots cannot be returned in person

October 22, 2020 1:13 PM

News

Kansas City nursing home has 140 COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

October 22, 2020 12:42 PM

News

St. Louis police officers to be wearing body cameras soon

October 22, 2020 12:03 PM

Missouri

Man gets more than 3 years in prison in road rage case

October 22, 2020 7:43 AM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service