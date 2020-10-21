Kansas City Star Logo
Former housing director accused of locking out tenants is arrested, Missouri cops say

A former housing authority director accused of locking out tenants without filing an eviction case in court has been arrested, Missouri police say.

Former Fulton Housing Authority Director William Christopher Garrett, 43, was arrested Wednesday on burglary, trespassing and felony stealing charges, police say.

He was accused of changing the locks of four tenants with their belongings still inside their apartments, police say. Fulton police started investigating after a complaint in August.

A pregnant woman near her due date and a man left without his medications are among the people who have complained the housing authority unlawfully removed them from their apartments, the Fulton Sun reported. Garrett was removed as director in September, the newspaper reported.

Chacour Koop
Chacour Koop is a Real-Time reporter based in Kansas City. Previously, he reported for the Associated Press, Galveston County Daily News and Daily Herald in Chicago.
