Student teacher accused of sending boys nude photos gets prison, Missouri officials say

A former student teacher accused of sending nude photos of herself to teenage boys will go to prison, Missouri officials say.

Emily Edson, 39, pleaded guilty to sexual misconduct and child pornography charges stemming from her time as a student teacher at a middle school in Lamar, a city in southwest Missouri, according to the Barton County Prosecuting Attorney. She was sentenced to four years in prison.

Lamar was accused of sending nude photos to three 13-year-old boys and asking one of them for sex several times in 2017, the Joplin Globe reported.

One of the students told investigators Edson, who was his teacher, spoke “sexually” to him and sent him a nude photo, while the other two boys said she had sent them nude photos, KOAM reported.

Chacour Koop
