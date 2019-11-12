Two adults and one child dead in apartment fire in Clinton, Missouri

Two adults and a preschool-age girl were killed early Tuesday when a fast moving fire swept through their apartment in Clinton, Missouri, according to fire officials.

Fire crews responded to the fire about 2:21 a.m. in the 100 block of South Third Street.

Arriving firefighters saw heavy smoke and fire pour from the roof and windows on the southwest corner of the building, said Fire Chief Leo Huff.

It took firefighters about 20 minutes to bring the blaze under control. The victims were found inside in the apartment as fire crews searched the building, Huff said.

The names of the victims have not been released. The cause of the fire has not been determined. The Missouri State Fire Marshal is leading the investigation.

The fire started in the unit where the victims were located but flames spread to the apartment unit directly below. No other injuries were reported.