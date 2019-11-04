Cat dies of smoke inhalation in apartment fire in Overland Park

Residents of a multi-story Overland Park apartment building safely escaped an early morning fire that killed a cat and left two units damaged, according to fire officials.

The fire was reported just after 2 a.m. in the Acardia at Overland Park apartments in the 10800 block of Hemlock Street, according to the Overland Park Fire Department.

The first firefighters on the scene reported light smoke coming from one of the apartment buildings and residents were already evacuating.

Firefighters attacked a kitchen fire in a second-story unit, while additional crews evacuated the remaining residents. The fire was extinguished within minutes and contained to the kitchen.

While the fire damage was contained to the apartment where it started, a second unit was damaged and cannot be reoccupied, according to fire officials.

Firefighters found the cat dead from smoke inhalation. Investigators think the fire was caused by unattended cooking.