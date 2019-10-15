Survey: A quarter of MU women say they’ve been sexually assaulted in college

SHARE COPY LINK

More than one in four undergraduate women at the University of Missouri have been sexually assaulted since coming to the Columbia campus, and another quarter worry it will happen before they leave, according to a survey released Tuesday.

Likewise, a quarter of transgender students say they have already been assaulted on campus, and half worry they will be.

Those numbers drop significantly among men and graduate students of both genders.

The latest results are compiled in the 204-page 2019 Campus Climate Survey on Sexual Assault and Misconduct. MU was among 33 colleges and universities across the country to participate in the survey, organized by the Association of American Universities. The University of Kansas and Washington University in St. Louis also participated in the survey but have not yet released results.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The percentage of women reporting they were sexually assaulted has actually improved since a previous survey done at MU in 2105.

“The most important safety issue facing universities today is how to better prevent and effectively respond to sexual assaults on college campuses,” AAU officials said.

Data from the survey — administered online April 4 — is intended to aid efforts to prevent and respond to sexual assault and other misconduct on campuses.

Among the students sexually assaulted, 13.7% of the undergraduate woman and 3.7% of the men said the assault involved “penetration by physical force or inability to consent,” the report said. And 10.5% of transgender students reported being victimized in this way.

More than 27,400 MU students were involved in the survey. Students were offered $5 to participate.

“These results tell me we still have work to do,” said MU Chancellor Alexander N. Cartwright. “With some encouraging results, I am confident our demonstrated efforts over the past four years have been effective. However, a single instance of sexual assault or misconduct is one too many.”

Still roughly 22% of those surveyed said sexual assault or other misconduct is “very” or “extremely” problematic at MU. Among undergraduates, 28.4 % of women and 15.8% of men felt this way.

The good news, university officials said, is significantly more students than four years ago are aware of the resources on campus to help victims of sexual assault. And 65.9% said they believe that a report of sexual assault or misconduct will be taken seriously by campus officials. Nearly half, 49.4%, said they believed those officials would conduct a fair investigation.

MU was the only one of the University of Missouri System schools to participate in this study, but system officials said that each of the other three — in Kansas City, Rolla and St. Louis — will conduct similar surveys in the near future.

B y the numbers.





▪ 26.6% of undergraduate women responding to the 2019 survey experienced unwanted sexual contact since coming to MU. That’s down from 27.2% in 2015.

▪ 29.4% of transgender or gender-questioning students experienced sexual assault at MU. That number averaged 40.2% for all universities participating in the survey.

▪ 49.7% of transgender students say sexual assault is a big problem for MU.

▪ Mizzou’s 20.4% response rate is higher than the AAU average of 16.5% and higher than the 2015 MU response rate of 15.7%.

▪ 6.9% of students thought it was “very” or “extremely” likely that they will would be sexually assault or experience some other sexual misconduct while at MU.

Universities across the country have been put under a national spotlight for how diligently they work to reduce sexual assault ever since the White House Task Force to Protect Students From Sexual Assault released its first report in 2014. Campus climate studies are one way schools can measure how well students believe they are doing.

Universities including MU have taken such measures as increasing the presence of security officers, training students, launching bystander intervention programs and educating students on the meaning of consent.