Sexual assault reported at University of Missouri residence hall

The University of Missouri Police Department is investigating a reported sexual assault in one of the university’s residence halls last week.
The assault is reported to have occurred Thursday night or Friday morning. The report was made anonymously, and police had only limited information about the attack, according to a news release from police. No further information was available Sunday.
Police were attempting to follow up on the call, and an investigation was underway.
Anyone with information about the sexual assault was asked to call MU police at 573-882-7201 or the local Crimestoppers line at 573-875-TIPS (8477).
