Missouri

Pilot killed when plane headed to Olathe crashes into grain bin near Butler, Missouri

This is what NTSB does when it investigates plane crashes and other accidents

The National Transportation Safety Board, established in 1967, conducts independent investigations into all civil aviation accidents in the U.S. and major accidents in other modes of transportation. By
Up Next
The National Transportation Safety Board, established in 1967, conducts independent investigations into all civil aviation accidents in the U.S. and major accidents in other modes of transportation. By

A pilot was killed Monday morning when a dual-prop airplane crashed into a grain bin north of Butler, Missouri, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.

The pilot was the only person aboard the plane when it crashed after 10 a.m. near 255 County Road N.E. 9004 , said Sgt. Andy Bell of the highway patrol.

Butler is a little more than 60 miles south of Kansas City.

The Bates County Sheriff’s office said it and several emergency responders went to the scene of the crash. They were waiting for investigators from the FAA.

The plane, a Cessna Conquest 1 twin-turboprop, is registered to Santa Fe Investments Inc. of Wilmington, Delaware, according to an FAA aircraft registry.

The plane left Vero Beach Regional Airport shortly before 6 a.m. Central Time and was expected to arrive at New Century AirCenter about 10 a.m., according to flight tracking site FlightAware.

Related stories from Kansas City Star
Robert A. Cronkleton

Robert A. Cronkleton gets up very early in the morning to bring readers breaking news about crime, transportation and weather at the crack of dawn. He’s been at The Star since 1987 and now contributes data reporting and video editing.

  Comments  