Pilot killed when plane headed to Olathe crashes into grain bin near Butler, Missouri

A pilot was killed Monday morning when a dual-prop airplane crashed into a grain bin north of Butler, Missouri, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.

The pilot was the only person aboard the plane when it crashed after 10 a.m. near 255 County Road N.E. 9004 , said Sgt. Andy Bell of the highway patrol.

Butler is a little more than 60 miles south of Kansas City.

The Bates County Sheriff’s office said it and several emergency responders went to the scene of the crash. They were waiting for investigators from the FAA.

The plane, a Cessna Conquest 1 twin-turboprop, is registered to Santa Fe Investments Inc. of Wilmington, Delaware, according to an FAA aircraft registry.

The plane left Vero Beach Regional Airport shortly before 6 a.m. Central Time and was expected to arrive at New Century AirCenter about 10 a.m., according to flight tracking site FlightAware.