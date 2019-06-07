Small plane crashes at Lee’s Summit Airport; minor injuries reported

Lee’s Summit police respond to plane crash at airport Lee's Summit Police Sgt. Chris Depue said a local pilot has minor injuries after a small plane crashed at the Lee’s Summit Airport Friday, June 7, 2019. The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the cause of the crash. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Lee's Summit Police Sgt. Chris Depue said a local pilot has minor injuries after a small plane crashed at the Lee’s Summit Airport Friday, June 7, 2019. The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the cause of the crash.

A pilot has minor injuries after a small airplane crashed at the Lee’s Summit Airport Friday evening.

According to Lee’s Summit police, emergency crews were called to the airport in the 2700 block of N.E. Douglas Street around 6:45 p.m. in regard to the crash.

The plane, a Cessna 150 aircraft, was located off the runway at the northeast edge of the airport property.

Sgt. Chris Depue, a police spokesman, said the pilot called 911, saying he had been involved in an accident.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The pilot was taken by ambulance to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Airport authorities have not yet determined whether the crash occurred during landing or takeoff.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the cause of the crash.

After checking out the damage to the plane, Depue said the pilot in this incident was “very fortunate.”

“Looking at the damage on the aircraft, there is extensive damage,” he said. “I’d say it’s a testament not only to the structure of the aircraft, but also the skill of the pilot in maintaining his own safety.”