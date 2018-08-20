Police seek help in locating missing and endangered elderly Cass man with Alzheimer’s

The Cass County Sheriff’s Department has issued a Missouri Endangered Silver Advisory for Delmar K. Stille, a 74-year-old man last seen at about 7 a.m. on Aug. 20.

Stille, who weighs about 160 pounds and is 5-feet-10 with grey hair and green eyes, left his residence at 814 North Road in Raymore, Missouri, at about 7:15 a.m. and has not been seen since. He may be in a red 1999 Chevrolet Silverado with Missouri license plates reading 4AU200.

Police say this is not the first time that Stille, who has Alzheimer’s Disease and is missing a right eye, has gone missing. Two months ago he was found walking on the side of the road in Topeka.

Authorities ask that anyone with information on Stille, his location or that of his car, to call the Cass County Sheriff’s Department at 816-380-5200.