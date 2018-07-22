Recovery of duck boat from bottom of Table Rock Lake to begin Monday morning

The duck boat that sank in Table Rock Lake, killing 17 people, will be recovered Monday morning, the U.S. Coast Guard announced Sunday.

The boat has sat at the bottom of the lake near Branson since Thursday night, when storm-driven waves overwhelmed the craft and sank it. Seventeen people, including five children, died.

The boat company, Ride the Ducks, is coordinating the recovery and the Coast Guard is overseeing the operation. Once the boat is ashore it will be taken to a secure facility as part of the investigation of the crash.

The National Transportation Safety Board is conducting the investigation and will hold the boat in its custody, the Coast Guard announced.

