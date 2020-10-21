Whether you’re in rural Kansas or suburbia, Gov. Kelly again says mask mandate needed

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Kansas, Gov. Laura Kelly said Wednesday she is going to try for a second time to get a mask mandate implemented.

The virus has spread to all of the state’s 105 counties, including its most rural areas.

In Norton County, 385 cases have been identified. That includes an outbreak that infected all 62 residents of a nursing home, killing 10.

“Here’s the truth: the public health experts and scientists have done their homework and they’re all saying the same thing,” Kelly said during a briefing Wednesday. “It doesn’t matter if you’re in Norton County or Johnson County — we can stop this virus if we wear masks, follow good hygiene practices, socially distance and avoid mass gatherings.”

Her administration will hold discussions with House and Senate leadership on a bipartisan mask requirement.

In late June, Kelly announced she was implementing a mask order beginning July 3. At the time, 14,443 people had contracted the coronavirus. But the vast majority of the state’s 105 counties overturned the directive.

As of Wednesday, the state reported 74,456 cases including 952 deaths. Currently, more than two-thirds of the state’s cases are outside the Wichita and Kansas City regions.

“Wearing a mask should not be political. It’s about public health and keeping our economy and our schools open,” Kelly said. “We cannot sit by as the cases continue to rise in our rural communities, threatening lives and businesses.”