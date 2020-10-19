Kansas City Star Logo
Ten residents die from COVID-19 outbreak at nursing home facility in Norton, Kansas

Ten residents at a nursing home in Norton, in northwest Kansas, have died from COVID-19.

Another 52 residents have tested positive for the virus, the Norton County Health Department said in a news release. One is hospitalized and 51 remain at the Andbe Home, a privately owned nursing home facility.

The Norton County Hospital tested residents and employees of the facility. An undisclosed number of staff also tested positive.

According to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, the state has 241 active outbreaks that have caused 8,063 cases and 154 deaths.

A total of 806 clusters have been reported, with 240 identified at long-term care facilities.

Katie Moore
Katie Moore covers crime and justice issues for The Star. She is a University of Kansas graduate and was previously a reporter in her hometown of Topeka, Kansas.
Topeka school considers racist past of its namesake

