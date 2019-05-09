Shots fired near K-State campus related to ‘dispute between individuals,’ police say

Raw Video: Shots fired at K-State’s foundation building; no injuries Kansas State University police said the scene is safe after shots were fired on the university’s campus at the K-State Foundation Building at Kimball and Denison avenues. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas State University police said the scene is safe after shots were fired on the university’s campus at the K-State Foundation Building at Kimball and Denison avenues.

Shots fired Thursday morning in a parking lot near Kansas State University were thought to be related to a “dispute between individuals,” police said in a statement Thursday.

The gunfire was reported around 11 a.m. at the K-State Foundation Building at Denison and Kimball avenues.

K-State police believe the incident started off campus, on the east side of Manhattan, and continued to the parking lot, north of the K-State Foundation Building. Police said shots were fired but didn’t say how many.

No one was injured.

Police said the victim drove to the Riley County Police Department afterward to report what happened. The victim was not reported to be a university student.

No arrests had been announced, and the investigation was ongoing as of Thursday evening.

Anyone with information is asked to call K-State police at 785-532-6412 or submit information through the university’s Silent Witness form.