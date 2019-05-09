‘Scene is safe’ after shots fired at K-State’s foundation building; no injuries

Raw Video: Shots fired at K-State’s foundation building; no injuries Kansas State University police said the scene is safe after shots were fired on the university’s campus at the K-State Foundation Building at Kimball and Denison avenues. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas State University police said the scene is safe after shots were fired on the university’s campus at the K-State Foundation Building at Kimball and Denison avenues.

Kansas State University police said the scene is safe after shots were fired on the university’s campus at the K-State Foundation Building at Kimball and Denison avenues.

No injuries were reported, but people were being told to avoid the area to allow officers to investigate the incident, police said on Twitter. Foundation staff were allowed to resume normal work.

K-State police sent out the alert that there had been a report of shots fired shortly after 11 a.m. Officers were on scene, police said. People were urged to stay clear of the area. About 40 minutes later, the all clear was given.

K-State Alerts: Report of shots fired at the K-State Foundation Bldg @ Kimball and Dennison. Officers on scene. Stay Clear of the area. Updates will follow — K-State Police (@KStatePolice) May 9, 2019

K-State’s Rec Services announced on Twitter that its facility was locked down because of the shots fired alert. They urged people to avoid the area and not to come to the rec center until an all clear was given.

Less than a half hour later, the lockdown was lifted and people were told to start or resume their workouts.