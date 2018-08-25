The fatal crash happened sometime before 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, near State Avenue and Village Street in Tonganoxie, Kansas, police said. This is a Google Maps view of the area from March 2016.
Motorcyclist from Alaska dies in crash with Kansas police SUV

By Kaitlyn Schwers

August 25, 2018 05:09 PM

Authorities have released the name of a 62-year-old man who died Friday after his motorcycle collided with a Kansas police vehicle.

An online crash report from the Kansas Highway Patrol identified the victim as Tommy Roe, of Anchorage, Alaska.

The crash happened at 5:53 p.m. in the westbound lanes of U.S. 24, also known as State Avenue, just west of North Village Terrace in Tonganoxie.

The report said a Tonganoxie police SUV and a 2018 Harley Davidson motorcycle were both traveling west when the officer turned on his emergency lights in an attempt to pull over an eastbound vehicle. The officer made a U-turn in front of the motorcycle, causing the motorcycle to hit the police vehicle, the report said.

Roe was thrown from his motorcycle. He was taken to a hospital for his injuries and was later pronounced dead.

The highway patrol identified the police officer as Nicholas Ontiveros, 33, of Lansing. He was not reported injured and was wearing a safety restraint at the time of the crash.

Roe was not wearing a helmet, the report noted.

Kansas Highway Patrol Lt. Adam Winters said Saturday the crash remained under investigation.

