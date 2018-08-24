Motorcyclist dead after colliding with Kansas police vehicle, police chief says

A motorcyclist died after colliding with a Kansas police vehicle Friday night, authorities said.
The crash happened sometime before 6 p.m. near State Avenue and Village Street in Tonganoxie.
Tonganoxie Police Chief Greg Lawson said in a news release an officer was trying to pull someone over when “an unrelated motorcycle and the police vehicle made impact.”
The motorcycle driver was taken to a hospital but later died of his injuries.
Pending family notification, the driver’s identity has not yet been released by authorities.
The Kansas Highway Patrol was investigating the crash Friday night.
