Democrat, Navy vet to challenge Jake LaTurner for 2nd District Congressional seat

A Topeka Democrat is challenging Rep. Jake LaTurner to represent Kansas’ second district in Congress.

Patrick Schmidt, a former naval intelligence officer, announced Tuesday that he would run for the freshman congressman’s seat in 2022. He is the first Democrat to enter the race in the eastern Kansas district.

“I’m worried about our country and our state,” Schmidt, 30, said in a statement. “Instead of investing in our future and rebuilding our economy, we are divided by partisan bickering. During my service on the USS RONALD REAGAN, I saw firsthand the impact the United States makes in the world when we are strong and united. After the pandemic, we need to build a stronger economy if we want all Kansans to be able to succeed.”

His campaign website details financial struggles Schmidt’s family encountered because of his father’s chronic illness and the cost of education. These experiences, the site says, guided Schmidt’s belief in a need to make healthcare and education more affordable.

Campaign treasurer Jon Ediger said Schmidt moved to Topeka after leaving active duty military service earlier this year. He grew up in Johnson County but his family spent five generations in Pittsburg, Ediger said.

Schmidt is the second candidate with his last name to launch a campaign this year. Ediger said he is no relation to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt, who is running for governor.

LaTurner, a Republican from Galena and former State Treasurer, was elected in November after defeating Topeka Mayor Michelle De La Isla by 15 points. He unseated incumbent congressman Steve Watkins in the Republican primary.

Through his first months in office, LaTurner, 33, has been a reliable Republican vote in the House.

“If the last election taught us anything, it’s that the people who live in this district want their Representative to be someone who both represents their values and actually lives here,” said Braden Dreiling, a spokesman for LaTurner’s campaign.

“We welcome Mr. Schmidt to the race and we’re happy to recommend a good realtor if that’s helpful.”