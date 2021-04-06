Kansas City school board chair Pattie Mansur defeated by newcomer, in early results

Early results showed Kansas City school board chair Pattie Mansur appearing to lose her reelection bid Tuesday night to newcomer Tanesha Ford, in a race that drew an unusually large amount of outside spending.

With the majority of precincts reporting, Ford appeared to have won the at-large seat with 6,360 votes, or 56.6%, to Mansur’s 4,785 votes, or 42.6%.

Two newcomers were vying for the seat in Sub-district 5, in the southeast part of the school district. Kandace Buckner was leading with 1,392 votes, or 51.5%, over Bruce Beatty’s 1,298 votes, or 48%.

Incumbents Rita Cortes and Manuel Abarca were uncontested.

Ford, executive director of Kauffman Scholars, as well as Buckner, were backed by the nonprofit Blaque KC, short for Black Leaders Advancing Quality Urban Education, which spent more than $100,000 in the two contested races, according to reports with the Missouri Ethics Commission.

Mansur was first elected in 2014 and works as the communications and health policy director for REACH Healthcare Foundation, a health philanthropy in Merriam. During her campaign, she touted the steady progress that Kansas City Public Schools has made to improve student achievement, enhance curriculum and hire more teachers of color.

Candidates for Kansas City school board. Top row from left: Tanesha Ford, Bruce Beatty. Second row: Pattie Mansur, Kandace Buckner.

Ford campaigned on the message that the district lacked urgency when it comes to delivering a better education for students of color. She also said the school board should be more transparent in reporting data and communicating with parents.

In Sub-district 5, Buckner, a teaching coach for Kansas City Teacher Residency, also said that the district needs to “press turbo” to improve student test scores and graduation rates.

Her challenger, Beatty, is retired after working as a financial analyst for the city for 33 years. He argued that the district needs “stable leadership” to enhance student achievement and move the provisionally accredited district toward regaining full accreditation.

This story is developing and will be updated.