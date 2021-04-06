Voters in Kansas City easily approving renewal of 1% earnings tax for five more years

Union Station glowed red against the backdrop of the Kansas City skyline in celebration of the Kansas City Chiefs trip to Super Bowl LV. cochsner@kcstar.com

The Kansas City earnings tax is headed toward an easy victory in Tuesday’s municipal elections.

Unofficial election results show the 1% tax winning overwhelming support in the two largest jurisdictions voting on the matter. In the Jackson County portion of Kansas City, more than 80% of voters approved the ballot question. The Kansas City Election Board reported 63 of 64 precincts had reported results, though none were complete.

In Clay County, where 80 of 81 precincts had reported, more than 65% of voters approved the 1% earnings tax.

In Platte County, more than 65% of voters approved renewal of the tax.

In place since the 1960s, the earnings tax is levied on anyone who lives or works in Kansas City, as well as on profits of companies that operate in the city.

Supporters of its continuation say the earnings tax is the most important source of revenue for Kansas City’s budget. Kansas City is expected to receive nearly $268 million from the earnings tax during its upcoming fiscal year, which accounts for 40% of its general fund revenue.

Critics of the earnings tax say it stifles growth for Kansas City and St. Louis, another city that has an earnings tax.

St. Louis-area businessman and political activist Rex Sinquefield, a board member for the Show Me Institute, helped get a statewide ballot initiative passed in 2010 that now causes Kansas City voters to have to renew the earnings at the ballot box every five years.

Voters so far have sided overwhelmingly with keeping the earnings tax in place. Around 80% of voters approved the measure the last two elections.

Kansas City businesses, civic groups and unions wrote big checks to support continuing the earnings tax.

Together KC is the political action committee supporting the earnings tax renewal. It has spent at least $1 million on the campaign.