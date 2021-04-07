Here are April 6 election results for cities and school boards in Kansas City area

Missouri municipalities and school districts held elections on Tuesday. AP

Following are Tuesday’s election results from contested municipal and school board races and ballot questions in Jackson, Platte, Clay and Cass counties in Missouri. The winners are marked with ✔.

School boards

Blue Springs (vote for two)

✔ Kurt Swanson

Carl Tharp

Valerie Eva Piercey

✔ April Agate

Bryan Dennie

Hickman Mills (vote for two)

✔ Carol Graves

✔ Ann E. Coleman

Clifford O. Ragan III

John Charles Carmichael

Ron Ritchie Pearson

Ebony Osby

Raytown (vote for two)

Amy Tittle

Natalie Johnson-Berry

✔ Alonzo Burton

✔ Donna Peyton

Grandview (vote for two)

✔ Leonard C. Greene

Charles “Chuck” Cornforth

✔ Kara Wardlow

Andrew Rexroat

Center (vote for two)

✔ Bryce T. Shields

Rebecca Lahann

Julie L. Kramschuster

✔ Kathleen Ramel

Lee’s Summit (vote for two)

Christine T. Bushyhead

✔ Ryan N. Murdock

Michele Andrea Surber

✔ Rodrick King Sparks

Monte L. Helm

North Kansas City (vote for three)

✔ Paul Harrell

✔ Jan Kauk

✔ Jane Rinehart

Jay Wilson

Andrew Carrao

Tina Williams

Park Hill (vote for two)

Kyla Yamada

✔ Kimberlee Nicole Ried

Tammy M. Thompson

Alberto Rivera

✔Brandy Maltbia Woodley

Jay H. Blumenthal

Platte County (vote for two)

✔ Doug Doll

Amy MacCuish

✔ Karen Bryant

Lawson

Director (vote or one)

✔ Jason Thummel

Kenna O’Sullivan

Archie (vote for two)

✔ William Andrew Mawson

✔ Wade M. Plattner

Anne K. Hunt

Fort Osage (vote for two)

✔ Floyd Hawkins

Kyle A. Leeds

✔ Christopher Gross

Harrisonville (vote for two)

✔ Doug Alexander

✔ Douglas B. Meyer

Dallas Register

Kingsville (vote for one)

Two-year term

Chris Truby

✔ Kelly Stout

One-year term

Keith Higgs

✔ Lindsey Bush

Lone Jack (vote for two)

Dora Jo Daniel

✔ Rebecca R. Campbell

✔ Camille Rae Lucito

Ashley Maupin (Snow)

Oak Grove (vote for two)

✔ James William Schlichting

Todd W. Blansit

✔ Jovanna Michelle Rohs

Midway (vote for two)

Ronnie Jones

Clay Douglas Dahman

Tara Driggs

Pleasant Hill (vote for two)

Travis Ross

Deenia Hocker

Jesse Schuman

Raymore-Peculiar (vote for two)

Billy King

Athenia Ingram

Thomas Walsh

Janet Jones

Deanna Olson

Susan Edmonsond

City councils

Platte County

Dearborn (vote for two)

Alderman At-Large

Donald Swanston, Jr.

✔ Don Kerns

✔ Cory Hott

Edgerton

Alderman- East Ward (vote for one)

✔ Nicole Richardson

Myrna Weese

Alderman-West Ward (vote for one)

✔ Michael K Reilly

Rick Roan

Grandview

Mayor (vote for one)

✔ Leonard D. Jones, Jr.

John D. Boyd, Jr.

Kaele Bybee

Alderman Ward 2 (vote for one)

✔ Dan Hartman

Irene C. Kendrick

Mark Bybee

Alderman Ward 2 (unexpired term, vote for one)

Bud Day

✔ Joe Runions

Parkville

Alderman Ward 1 (vote for one)

✔ Philip Wassmer

Emily Boullear

Patricia S. Robinson

Alderman Ward 3 (vote for one)

✔ Douglas Wylie

John Carter

Riverside

Alderman Ward 1 (vote for one)

Al Bowman

✔ Mike Fuller

Tracy

Alderman At Large (vote for two)

✔ Darrin Addison

Rita Rhoads

✔ Laura Colstion

Weatherby Lake

East Ward Alderman (vote for one)

✔ Russell Monuski

Tyler Patterson

Weston

Alderman Ward 2 (vote for one)

Michael W. Goentzel

✔ Mark Seymour

Avondale

Alderman Ward 1 (vote for one)

Scott Sawtell

✔ Roxanna Webb

Alderman Ward 2 (vote for one)

Brent Henry

✔ Kenneth W. Johnson

Excelsior Springs (vote for two)

✔ Stephen Spear

✔ Sonya Morgan

Sebrina T. Williams

Brad Eales

Gladstone (vote for two)

✔ R.D. Mallams

Sarita Graham

✔ Jean B. Moore

Liberty

Mayor (vote for one)

✔Lyndell W. Brenton

Darcel “Darshell” Smith

Damien Jones

Council Ward 2 (vote for one)

Adam D. Travis

Amanda Medlock

✔ Kelley Wrenn Pozel

Constable (vote for one)

✔ Harvey Seely

Carol Whitworth

Lynn Driggers

Clerk (vote for one)

Tom Brandom

✔ David M. Fulk

Treasurer (vote for one)

✔ Claire Hansel

Margaret P. James

North Kansas City

Mayor (vote for one)

✔ Bryant DeLong

Jay Phillip Swearingen

City Council Ward 1 (vote for one)

✔ Wesley Graves

Rita D. Pearce

Jennifer Martino

Jess Loya

City Council Ward 2 (vote for one)

✔ Jesse Smith

Derek Ambrose

City Council Ward 4 (vote for one)

✔ Amie Clarke

Don Stielow

Holt

Mayor (vote for one)

Leon Clifford

✔ Betty Garton

Alderman (vote for two)

✔ Waneva Smith

Robert W. Borushko

James Misner

Mike Blankinship

✔ Thomas Waters

William Heishman

Kearney

Alderman Ward 1 (vote for one)

✔ Kathy Barger

Gabriel Coffelt

Jason Pierret

Lake Lotawana

Mayor (vote for one)

✔ Tracy Rasmussen

A. Howard Chamberlin

Lake Tapawingo

Alderman Ward 1 (vote for one)

✔ Rhonda Dolan

Kerri Waller

Pleasant Valley

Alderman Ward 1 (vote for one)

Joe Ellis

✔ Ruth Mesimer

Raytown

Alderman Ward 1 (vote for one)

✔ Ian Scott

Jayne Loulos

Alderman Ward 2 (vote for one)

Tony Jacob

✔ Loretha Hayden

Archie

Council East Ward (vote for one)

✔ Scott Kendrick

David C. Thurman

Belton

Mayor (vote for one)

Jeff Davis

Stephanie Jane Davidson

✔ Norman K. Larkey, Sr.

Art Ruiz

Council Ward 1 (vote for one)

Tom MacPherson

✔ Perry Gough

Council Ward 2 (vote for one)

✔ Angela Kraft

James Pryan

Daniel Roberts

Dean VanWinkle

Council Ward 3 (vote for one)

✔ Allyson Lawson

Skyler Kee

Council Ward 4 (vote for one)

✔ Rob Powell

Gary Lathrop

Bret White

Steven Hackett

Drexel

Alderman at-large (vote for two)

Sidney Spry

✔ Timothy Eastwood

✔ Brian Faulkner

East Lynne

Mayor (vote for one)

Brian Chamberlain

✔ Joshua W. Pauley

Garden City

Alderman West Ward (vote for one)

✔ Jerry Wallander

Alvin Poisal

Peculiar

Alderman Ward 1 (vote for one)

✔ Bruce E. Conrad

Ted Turner

Alderman Ward 2 (vote for one)

Danny Smith

✔ Kimberly Mallinson

Alderman Ward 3 (vote for one)

Ty Erickson

✔ John F. Kant

Pleasant Hill

City Council At-large (vote for one)

Cathy Gilbert

Teresa Grimm Schaefer

Steven La Rue

Natasha Watson

Rob Skoropat

✔ Brian J. Bunch

Don Donovan

City Council Precinct No. 21 (vote for one)

✔ James “J.W.” Hanes

Robert P. Gear

Raymore

Council Ward 1 (vote for one)

✔ Dale Jacobson

Sheneda Candieas Mirador

Council Ward 2 (vote for one)

Joe Sarsfield

✔ Joseph W. Burke III

Buckner

Alderman Ward 2 (vote for one)

✔ Reuben D. Walcott

Christopher S. Lewis

Grain Valley

Alderman Ward 1

Dale Arnold

✔ Tom Cleaver

Alderman Ward 2

✔ Darren S. Mills

Nancy Lee Totton

Alderman Ward 3

Kristen Rising

✔ Shea M. Bass

Sugar Creek

Mayor

✔ Michael Larson

Geoffrey Jay

Alderman Ward 1

✔ J.C. “Chuck” Mikulich

Nancy Griego

City Marshal

✔ Christopher D. Soule

Tom Butkovich

Questions

Blue Springs

Shall the City of Blue Springs continue to impose a sales tax of one-half of one percent, currently scheduled to expire on September 30, 2022, for the purpose of providing funds for local parks for the City? This measure does not increase the existing sales tax.

✔ Yes

Independence School District

Shall the district issue general obligation bonds in the amount of $43 million for the purpose of constructing, improving, renovating, furnishing and equipping school facilities?

✔ Yes

Grandview

Question 1

Shall the board of education of the Consolidated School District No. 4 of Jackson County be authorized to increase the operating tax levy by $0.6000 per $100 of assessed valuation for attracting and retaining quality certified and support staff, and meeting additional operating expenses?

✔ Yes

Question 2

Shall the board of education of the Consolidated School District No. 4 of Jackson County, without an estimated increase in the current debt service property tax levy, borrow money in the amount of $45 million for various building and facility improvements?

✔ Yes

Lee’s Summit

Shall there be a 10 cent increase in tax levy on $100 of assessed valuation for general municipal purposes? So that there is no net increase in the overall city property tax levy rate in 2021 due to this change, if this question is approved, it is the intention of the City Council to reduce the general obligation debt service levy rate by an equivalent amount in 2021.

✔ Yes

Oak Grove

Shall the City of Oak Grove impose a fuel tax of one cent per gallon based on the gallons of motor vehicle fuel sold?

✔ No

Village of Claycomo

Shall the Village of Claycomo impose a local use tax at the same rate as the total local sales tax rate, currently 2.25%, provided that if the local sales tax rate is reduced or raised by voter approval, the local use tax rate shall also be reduced or raised by the same action? A use tax return shall not be required to be filed by persons whose purchases from out of state vendors do not in total exceed $2,000 in any calendar year.

✔ Yes

Kearney

Shall the city of Kearney impose a local use tax at the same rate as the total local sales tax rate, currently 3%, provided that if the local sales tax rate is reduced or raised by voter approval, the local use tax rate shall also be reduced or raised by the same action?

✔ No

Platte County School District

Shall the district issue its general obligation bonds in the amount of $73 million for acquiring, constructing, repairing, rebuilding, improving, extending, remodeling, renovating, furnishing and equipping new and existing school facilities?

✔ Yes

Raytown

Shall the City of Raytown appoint a City Collector who shall perform all the duties of the City Collector as authorized by Section 79.050 of the Revised Statutes of Missouri?

✔ Yes

Dearborn

Shall the city of Dearborn be authorized to forgo annual elections if the number of candidates who have filed for a particular office is equal to the number of positions in the office to be filled by the election?

✔ Yes

Fort Osage School District

Question 1

Shall the district issue its general obligation bonds in the amount of $20 million resulting in no estimated increase to the debt service tax levy, for the purpose of acquiring, constructing, improving, repairing, renovating, furnishing and equipping school facilities?

✔ Yes

Question 2

Shall the Board of Education be authorized to increase the operating tax levy ceiling to $5.0282 per $100 of assessed valuation in 2021, to $5.0882 per $100 of assessed valuation in 2022 and to $5.1482 in 2023 and thereafter for operating expenses and funding capital projects of the district?

✔ Yes

Houston Lake

Should the city of Houston Lake continue the existing special tax levy of 78 cents per $100 dollars of assessed valuation for an additional period of four years for fire suppression services?

✔ Yes

Riverside

Shall the city of Riverside impose a citywide sales tax at a rate of one-half of one percent for improving public safety?

✔ Yes

Lawson School District

Shall the school board of Lawson R-XIV School District be authorized to increase the operating tax levy for the purpose of providing funds to pay for increased costs of educational programs, contracted services, retaining quality teachers and staff, and meeting increased operational costs by 95 cents per $100 of assessed valuation?

✔ Yes

Platte County School District

Shall Platte County R-III School District issue its general obligation bonds in the amount of $73 million for the purpose of acquiring, constructing, repairing, rebuilding, improving, extending, remodeling, renovating, furnishing and equipping new and existing school facilities?

✔ Yes

Archie School District

Shall the Archie R-V School District issue its general obligation bonds in the amount of $1 million for the purpose of constructing, improving, repairing, furnishing and equipping school facilities?

✔ Yes

Belton School District

Shall Belton School District No. 124 of Cass County be authorized to increase the operating tax levy ceiling of the district by 50 cents per $100 of assessed valuation for general operating purposes?

✔ Yes

Raymore-Peculiar School District

Shall Raymore-Peculiar School District borrow money in the amount of $72 million for constructing, renovating, improving, furnishing and equipping school facilities and purchasing equipment for the district?

✔ Yes

Sherwood Cass School District

Shall the Sherwood Cass R-VIII School District issue its general obligation bonds in the amount of $400,000 for the purpose of constructing, improving, repairing, furnishing and equipping school facilities and purchasing school buses?

✔ Yes

Pleasant Hill

In lieu of requiring a special election to fill vacancies, shall Section 17 of the Charter of the City of Pleasant Hill be amended as follows? Should a vacancy occur on the City Council, then the Mayor, or the person acting as the Mayor, shall appoint, with the consent of a majority of the Council, a person to fill said vacancy until the next general election for city officers. Should a vacancy occur in the office of the Mayor, then nominations of a successor may be made by any member of the City Council and selected with the consent of a majority of the Council. Any provisions of the City Charter inconsistent with this language shall be repealed.

✔ Yes

Raymore

Shall the City of Raymore impose a local use tax at the same rate as the total local sales tax rate, currently 2.50%, provided that, if the local sales tax rate is reduced or raised by voter approval, the local use tax rate shall also be reduced or raised by the same action? A use tax return shall not be required to be filed by persons whose purchases from out-of-state vendors do not in total exceed $2,000 in any calendar year.

✔ No

Strasburg

Shall the City of Strasburg be authorized to forgo annual elections if the number of candidates who have filed for office is equal to the number of positions in the office to be filled by the election.

✔ Yes

The Junior College District of Metropolitan Kansas City

Passage Rate: Simple MajorityFor the purpose of providing greater affordable access to quality higher education by providing in-district tuition rates for residents within the Smithville R-II School District, shall the district be attached to the Junior College District of Metropolitan Kansas City?

Smithville

✔ No

Platte County

✔ No

Kearney

✔ No

Liberty

✔ Yes

Grain Valley R-5

✔ Yes

Oak Grove R-6

✔ Yes

Raymore-Peculiar

✔ No

Harrisonville

✔ No