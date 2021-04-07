Elections
Here are April 6 election results for cities and school boards in Kansas City area
Following are Tuesday’s election results from contested municipal and school board races and ballot questions in Jackson, Platte, Clay and Cass counties in Missouri. The winners are marked with ✔.
School boards
Blue Springs (vote for two)
✔ Kurt Swanson
Carl Tharp
Valerie Eva Piercey
✔ April Agate
Bryan Dennie
Hickman Mills (vote for two)
✔ Carol Graves
✔ Ann E. Coleman
Clifford O. Ragan III
John Charles Carmichael
Ron Ritchie Pearson
Ebony Osby
Raytown (vote for two)
Amy Tittle
Natalie Johnson-Berry
✔ Alonzo Burton
✔ Donna Peyton
Grandview (vote for two)
✔ Leonard C. Greene
Charles “Chuck” Cornforth
✔ Kara Wardlow
Andrew Rexroat
Center (vote for two)
✔ Bryce T. Shields
Rebecca Lahann
Julie L. Kramschuster
✔ Kathleen Ramel
Lee’s Summit (vote for two)
Christine T. Bushyhead
✔ Ryan N. Murdock
Michele Andrea Surber
✔ Rodrick King Sparks
Monte L. Helm
North Kansas City (vote for three)
✔ Paul Harrell
✔ Jan Kauk
✔ Jane Rinehart
Jay Wilson
Andrew Carrao
Tina Williams
Park Hill (vote for two)
Kyla Yamada
✔ Kimberlee Nicole Ried
Tammy M. Thompson
Alberto Rivera
✔Brandy Maltbia Woodley
Jay H. Blumenthal
Platte County (vote for two)
✔ Doug Doll
Amy MacCuish
✔ Karen Bryant
Lawson
Director (vote or one)
✔ Jason Thummel
Kenna O’Sullivan
Archie (vote for two)
✔ William Andrew Mawson
✔ Wade M. Plattner
Anne K. Hunt
Fort Osage (vote for two)
✔ Floyd Hawkins
Kyle A. Leeds
✔ Christopher Gross
Harrisonville (vote for two)
✔ Doug Alexander
✔ Douglas B. Meyer
Dallas Register
Kingsville (vote for one)
Two-year term
Chris Truby
✔ Kelly Stout
One-year term
Keith Higgs
✔ Lindsey Bush
Lone Jack (vote for two)
Dora Jo Daniel
✔ Rebecca R. Campbell
✔ Camille Rae Lucito
Ashley Maupin (Snow)
Oak Grove (vote for two)
✔ James William Schlichting
Todd W. Blansit
✔ Jovanna Michelle Rohs
Midway (vote for two)
Ronnie Jones
Clay Douglas Dahman
Tara Driggs
Pleasant Hill (vote for two)
Travis Ross
Deenia Hocker
Jesse Schuman
Raymore-Peculiar (vote for two)
Billy King
Athenia Ingram
Thomas Walsh
Janet Jones
Deanna Olson
Susan Edmonsond
City councils
Platte County
Dearborn (vote for two)
Alderman At-Large
Donald Swanston, Jr.
✔ Don Kerns
✔ Cory Hott
Edgerton
Alderman- East Ward (vote for one)
✔ Nicole Richardson
Myrna Weese
Alderman-West Ward (vote for one)
✔ Michael K Reilly
Rick Roan
Grandview
Mayor (vote for one)
✔ Leonard D. Jones, Jr.
John D. Boyd, Jr.
Kaele Bybee
Alderman Ward 2 (vote for one)
✔ Dan Hartman
Irene C. Kendrick
Mark Bybee
Alderman Ward 2 (unexpired term, vote for one)
Bud Day
✔ Joe Runions
Parkville
Alderman Ward 1 (vote for one)
✔ Philip Wassmer
Emily Boullear
Patricia S. Robinson
Alderman Ward 3 (vote for one)
✔ Douglas Wylie
John Carter
Riverside
Alderman Ward 1 (vote for one)
Al Bowman
✔ Mike Fuller
Tracy
Alderman At Large (vote for two)
✔ Darrin Addison
Rita Rhoads
✔ Laura Colstion
Weatherby Lake
East Ward Alderman (vote for one)
✔ Russell Monuski
Tyler Patterson
Weston
Alderman Ward 2 (vote for one)
Michael W. Goentzel
✔ Mark Seymour
Avondale
Alderman Ward 1 (vote for one)
Scott Sawtell
✔ Roxanna Webb
Alderman Ward 2 (vote for one)
Brent Henry
✔ Kenneth W. Johnson
Excelsior Springs (vote for two)
✔ Stephen Spear
✔ Sonya Morgan
Sebrina T. Williams
Brad Eales
Gladstone (vote for two)
✔ R.D. Mallams
Sarita Graham
✔ Jean B. Moore
Liberty
Mayor (vote for one)
✔Lyndell W. Brenton
Darcel “Darshell” Smith
Damien Jones
Council Ward 2 (vote for one)
Adam D. Travis
Amanda Medlock
✔ Kelley Wrenn Pozel
Constable (vote for one)
✔ Harvey Seely
Carol Whitworth
Lynn Driggers
Clerk (vote for one)
Tom Brandom
✔ David M. Fulk
Treasurer (vote for one)
✔ Claire Hansel
Margaret P. James
North Kansas City
Mayor (vote for one)
✔ Bryant DeLong
Jay Phillip Swearingen
City Council Ward 1 (vote for one)
✔ Wesley Graves
Rita D. Pearce
Jennifer Martino
Jess Loya
City Council Ward 2 (vote for one)
✔ Jesse Smith
Derek Ambrose
City Council Ward 4 (vote for one)
✔ Amie Clarke
Don Stielow
Holt
Mayor (vote for one)
Leon Clifford
✔ Betty Garton
Alderman (vote for two)
✔ Waneva Smith
Robert W. Borushko
James Misner
Mike Blankinship
✔ Thomas Waters
William Heishman
Kearney
Alderman Ward 1 (vote for one)
✔ Kathy Barger
Gabriel Coffelt
Jason Pierret
Lake Lotawana
Mayor (vote for one)
✔ Tracy Rasmussen
A. Howard Chamberlin
Lake Tapawingo
Alderman Ward 1 (vote for one)
✔ Rhonda Dolan
Kerri Waller
North Kansas City
Mayor (vote for one)
Bryant DeLong
Jay Phillip Swearingen
City Council Ward 1 (vote for one)
Wesley Graves
Rita D. Pearce
Jennifer Martino
Jess Loya
City Council Ward 2 (vote for one)
Jesse Smith
Derek Ambrose
City Council Ward 4 (vote for one)
Amie Clarke
Don Stielow
Pleasant Valley
Alderman Ward 1 (vote for one)
Joe Ellis
✔ Ruth Mesimer
Raytown
Alderman Ward 1 (vote for one)
✔ Ian Scott
Jayne Loulos
Alderman Ward 2 (vote for one)
Tony Jacob
✔ Loretha Hayden
Archie
Council East Ward (vote for one)
✔ Scott Kendrick
David C. Thurman
Belton
Mayor (vote for one)
Jeff Davis
Stephanie Jane Davidson
✔ Norman K. Larkey, Sr.
Art Ruiz
Council Ward 1 (vote for one)
Tom MacPherson
✔ Perry Gough
Council Ward 2 (vote for one)
✔ Angela Kraft
James Pryan
Daniel Roberts
Dean VanWinkle
Council Ward 3 (vote for one)
✔ Allyson Lawson
Skyler Kee
Council Ward 4 (vote for one)
✔ Rob Powell
Gary Lathrop
Bret White
Steven Hackett
Drexel
Alderman at-large (vote for two)
Sidney Spry
✔ Timothy Eastwood
✔ Brian Faulkner
East Lynne
Mayor (vote for one)
Brian Chamberlain
✔ Joshua W. Pauley
Garden City
Alderman West Ward (vote for one)
✔ Jerry Wallander
Alvin Poisal
Peculiar
Alderman Ward 1 (vote for one)
✔ Bruce E. Conrad
Ted Turner
Alderman Ward 2 (vote for one)
Danny Smith
✔ Kimberly Mallinson
Alderman Ward 3 (vote for one)
Ty Erickson
✔ John F. Kant
Pleasant Hill
City Council At-large (vote for one)
Cathy Gilbert
Teresa Grimm Schaefer
Steven La Rue
Natasha Watson
Rob Skoropat
✔ Brian J. Bunch
Don Donovan
City Council Precinct No. 21 (vote for one)
✔ James “J.W.” Hanes
Robert P. Gear
Raymore
Council Ward 1 (vote for one)
✔ Dale Jacobson
Sheneda Candieas Mirador
Council Ward 2 (vote for one)
Joe Sarsfield
✔ Joseph W. Burke III
Buckner
Alderman Ward 2 (vote for one)
✔ Reuben D. Walcott
Christopher S. Lewis
Grain Valley
Alderman Ward 1
Dale Arnold
✔ Tom Cleaver
Alderman Ward 2
✔ Darren S. Mills
Nancy Lee Totton
Alderman Ward 3
Kristen Rising
✔ Shea M. Bass
Sugar Creek
Mayor
✔ Michael Larson
Geoffrey Jay
Alderman Ward 1
✔ J.C. “Chuck” Mikulich
Nancy Griego
City Marshal
✔ Christopher D. Soule
Tom Butkovich
Questions
Blue Springs
Shall the City of Blue Springs continue to impose a sales tax of one-half of one percent, currently scheduled to expire on September 30, 2022, for the purpose of providing funds for local parks for the City? This measure does not increase the existing sales tax.
✔ Yes
Independence School District
Shall the district issue general obligation bonds in the amount of $43 million for the purpose of constructing, improving, renovating, furnishing and equipping school facilities?
✔ Yes
Grandview
Question 1
Shall the board of education of the Consolidated School District No. 4 of Jackson County be authorized to increase the operating tax levy by $0.6000 per $100 of assessed valuation for attracting and retaining quality certified and support staff, and meeting additional operating expenses?
✔ Yes
Question 2
Shall the board of education of the Consolidated School District No. 4 of Jackson County, without an estimated increase in the current debt service property tax levy, borrow money in the amount of $45 million for various building and facility improvements?
✔ Yes
Lee’s Summit
Shall there be a 10 cent increase in tax levy on $100 of assessed valuation for general municipal purposes? So that there is no net increase in the overall city property tax levy rate in 2021 due to this change, if this question is approved, it is the intention of the City Council to reduce the general obligation debt service levy rate by an equivalent amount in 2021.
✔ Yes
Oak Grove
Shall the City of Oak Grove impose a fuel tax of one cent per gallon based on the gallons of motor vehicle fuel sold?
✔ No
Village of Claycomo
Shall the Village of Claycomo impose a local use tax at the same rate as the total local sales tax rate, currently 2.25%, provided that if the local sales tax rate is reduced or raised by voter approval, the local use tax rate shall also be reduced or raised by the same action? A use tax return shall not be required to be filed by persons whose purchases from out of state vendors do not in total exceed $2,000 in any calendar year.
✔ Yes
Kearney
Shall the city of Kearney impose a local use tax at the same rate as the total local sales tax rate, currently 3%, provided that if the local sales tax rate is reduced or raised by voter approval, the local use tax rate shall also be reduced or raised by the same action?
✔ No
Platte County School District
Shall the district issue its general obligation bonds in the amount of $73 million for acquiring, constructing, repairing, rebuilding, improving, extending, remodeling, renovating, furnishing and equipping new and existing school facilities?
✔ Yes
Raytown
Shall the City of Raytown appoint a City Collector who shall perform all the duties of the City Collector as authorized by Section 79.050 of the Revised Statutes of Missouri?
✔ Yes
Dearborn
Shall the city of Dearborn be authorized to forgo annual elections if the number of candidates who have filed for a particular office is equal to the number of positions in the office to be filled by the election?
✔ Yes
Fort Osage School District
Question 1
Shall the district issue its general obligation bonds in the amount of $20 million resulting in no estimated increase to the debt service tax levy, for the purpose of acquiring, constructing, improving, repairing, renovating, furnishing and equipping school facilities?
✔ Yes
Question 2
Shall the Board of Education be authorized to increase the operating tax levy ceiling to $5.0282 per $100 of assessed valuation in 2021, to $5.0882 per $100 of assessed valuation in 2022 and to $5.1482 in 2023 and thereafter for operating expenses and funding capital projects of the district?
✔ Yes
Houston Lake
Should the city of Houston Lake continue the existing special tax levy of 78 cents per $100 dollars of assessed valuation for an additional period of four years for fire suppression services?
✔ Yes
Riverside
Shall the city of Riverside impose a citywide sales tax at a rate of one-half of one percent for improving public safety?
✔ Yes
Lawson School District
Shall the school board of Lawson R-XIV School District be authorized to increase the operating tax levy for the purpose of providing funds to pay for increased costs of educational programs, contracted services, retaining quality teachers and staff, and meeting increased operational costs by 95 cents per $100 of assessed valuation?
✔ Yes
Platte County School District
Shall Platte County R-III School District issue its general obligation bonds in the amount of $73 million for the purpose of acquiring, constructing, repairing, rebuilding, improving, extending, remodeling, renovating, furnishing and equipping new and existing school facilities?
✔ Yes
Archie School District
Shall the Archie R-V School District issue its general obligation bonds in the amount of $1 million for the purpose of constructing, improving, repairing, furnishing and equipping school facilities?
✔ Yes
Belton School District
Shall Belton School District No. 124 of Cass County be authorized to increase the operating tax levy ceiling of the district by 50 cents per $100 of assessed valuation for general operating purposes?
✔ Yes
Raymore-Peculiar School District
Shall Raymore-Peculiar School District borrow money in the amount of $72 million for constructing, renovating, improving, furnishing and equipping school facilities and purchasing equipment for the district?
✔ Yes
Sherwood Cass School District
Shall the Sherwood Cass R-VIII School District issue its general obligation bonds in the amount of $400,000 for the purpose of constructing, improving, repairing, furnishing and equipping school facilities and purchasing school buses?
✔ Yes
Pleasant Hill
In lieu of requiring a special election to fill vacancies, shall Section 17 of the Charter of the City of Pleasant Hill be amended as follows? Should a vacancy occur on the City Council, then the Mayor, or the person acting as the Mayor, shall appoint, with the consent of a majority of the Council, a person to fill said vacancy until the next general election for city officers. Should a vacancy occur in the office of the Mayor, then nominations of a successor may be made by any member of the City Council and selected with the consent of a majority of the Council. Any provisions of the City Charter inconsistent with this language shall be repealed.
✔ Yes
Raymore
Shall the City of Raymore impose a local use tax at the same rate as the total local sales tax rate, currently 2.50%, provided that, if the local sales tax rate is reduced or raised by voter approval, the local use tax rate shall also be reduced or raised by the same action? A use tax return shall not be required to be filed by persons whose purchases from out-of-state vendors do not in total exceed $2,000 in any calendar year.
✔ No
Strasburg
Shall the City of Strasburg be authorized to forgo annual elections if the number of candidates who have filed for office is equal to the number of positions in the office to be filled by the election.
✔ Yes
The Junior College District of Metropolitan Kansas City
Passage Rate: Simple MajorityFor the purpose of providing greater affordable access to quality higher education by providing in-district tuition rates for residents within the Smithville R-II School District, shall the district be attached to the Junior College District of Metropolitan Kansas City?
Smithville
✔ No
Platte County
✔ No
Kearney
✔ No
Liberty
✔ Yes
Grain Valley R-5
✔ Yes
Oak Grove R-6
✔ Yes
Raymore-Peculiar
✔ No
Harrisonville
✔ No
