Rematch: Amanda Adkins will try again in 2022 for Sharice Davids’ seat in Congress

After losing by roughly 10 points in November, Kansas businesswoman Amanda Adkins is seeking a rematch with U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids in 2022.

Adkins announced her plans to once again seek the 3rd Congressional District seat in a video posted to Twitter on Monday.

“My time as a leader in business innovation with deep healthcare experience is more important than ever,” Adkins tweeted.

The announcement comes as Kansas prepares to redraw congressional district lines based on the 2020 census.

Kansas Republicans, who hold supermajorities in Topeka, have said they intend to reshape the district to be more favorable to GOP candidates next year.

Adkins, who left her job as an executive at Cerner earlier this year, had signaled she may be preparing to run again.

In December, she sent out fundraising pleas tied to the two runoff Senate elections in Georgia. According to the emails, two-thirds of the money would be sent to the GOP candidates there while the remaining third would stay with Adkins.

According to the Federal Election Commission, Adkins finished 2020 with more than $479,000 on hand, which could be rolled over into a 2022 campaign.

Adkins’ announcement video featured a key endorsement from former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who was first elected to Congress, representing the Wichita area, while Adkins was chair of the state Republican Party.

Pompeo and his wife, Susan Pompeo, endorsed Adkins in the video, referencing her leadership skills and their longstanding professional relationship.

Susan Pompeo fundraised for Adkins’ 2020 campaign and co-founded with her the Eisenhower Excellence in Public Service Series for GOP women.

“I know Amanda has the courage and the resolve that we need here in America,” Mike Pompeo said.

The district currently encompasses Johnson and Wyandotte counties and a portion of Miami County.

This is a developing story and will be updated.