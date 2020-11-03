Planning to vote in person today? Here’s what you need to know in Kansas and Missouri

If you weren’t one of the 1.5 million Kansans and Missourians who voted early, you can still do it the old-fashioned way, by showing up at the polls. Here are some answers to basic questions:

When are the polls open?

Polls will be open on Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. in Missouri and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in Kansas. If you are in line at closing time, you can still vote.

How do I find my polling place?

Missouri voters can enter their address and zip code through the secretary of state’s Voter Outreach Center to locate their polling place. If you go to the wrong precinct, you can still vote provisionally.

Kansas voters can confirm their polling place by using the VoterView tool on the secretary of state website. Voters who cast an absentee ballot can also use the tool to track its progress and make sure it has been accepted.

How can I find out what’s on the ballot?

Many local election offices in both states provide a sample ballot on their website. Ballotpedia, a nonpartisan online resource, provides sample ballots for Missouri and Kansas voters based on their home address.

What kind of ID do I need to vote?

In Missouri, acceptable forms of identification include a driver’s license, a non-driver’s license, a military ID or a U.S. passport. Voters without a government-issued photo ID can present a voter registration card; an ID card from a Missouri university, college, vocational or technical school; a copy of a current utility bill, bank statement, paycheck, government check or any other government document that contains your name and address.

Kansas voters can display a driver’s license or non-driver’s license, a military ID, a U.S. passport, government employee badge or ID, a concealed carry handgun license or a student ID card from an accredited postsecondary education institution in the state. Voters age 65 or older can use expired photo ID documents.

If I don’t have the right ID, can I still vote?

If you can’t provide proper identification on Election Day, you can still vote provisionally in both Missouri and Kansas.

Provisional ballots in Missouri will be counted if your signature matches the one on your voter registry or if you return to your polling place on Election Day to show a photo ID.

Kansans who vote provisionally can make sure their vote counts by bringing a photo ID to their county election office up until their county’s canvass begins seven to ten days after the election.

Do I have to wear a mask to vote?

Public health officials strongly encourage everyone to wear a mask at the polls. But most Missouri voters, including those in Kansas City and Jackson County, won’t be turned away for not masking up. Voters in St. Louis, St. Louis County and Springfield are all required to wear a mask, and poll workers will provide masks for anyone who shows up without one.

Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab has said no one should be turned away at the polls for not wearing a mask. “Kansas voters who choose to vote in person will be allowed to vote, regardless of whether or not they wear a mask,” Schwab said in October.

Can I vote curbside?

Curbside voting in Missouri has typically been limited to people with mobility issues, but many jurisdictions have expanded curbside options in light of the pandemic. Kansas City residents can vote curbside at their home polling station, but the election board recommends calling ahead and voting at the Union Station precinct. Anyone who has tested positive or been exposed to COVID-19 is asked to let poll workers know.

State law allows Kansans to vote curbside for a number of reasons, including “temporary illness.” Curbside voters should bring an assistant with them to notify poll workers when they are ready to vote.

I asked for a mail ballot but never returned it. Can I vote in person?

Missouri voters who didn’t return their absentee or mail-in ballot can surrender it at their home polling station on Election Day and vote in person.

Kansas voters can surrender their advance ballot on Election Day and vote in person at their home polling station. They can also fill out and hand-deliver their ballot or return it through one of their county’s secure ballot drop boxes up until the polls close at 7 p.m.