Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft and other statewide officials face voters

Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, Missouri’s chief election administrator, has been in the middle of ballot access fights for much of his four years office. On Tuesday, he faced the judgment of the voters.

Ashcroft, a Republican, is running in one of the four down ballot races. Like the other three statewide contests — for lieutenant governor, treasurer and attorney general — it didn’t command much attention. But the winners will make decisions that will impact nearly every Missourian.

Republican Ashcroft, 47, who is seeking a second term, pushed for the reinstatement of a portion of the 2016 voter ID law struck down by the Missouri Supreme Court in January.

Missouri’s election system has been criticized by voting rights advocates for its confusing rules and distinctions between absentee and mail-in voting. While many states have made mail balloting easier, Missouri created a one-year-only mail option this year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Most voters using mail ballots had to have their envelopes notarized.

Ashcroft actively encouraged Missourians to vote in person. He said election authorities are estimated to reject one out of every 50 ballots cast by mail because voters didn’t comply with the rules.

His Democratic opponent, Yinka Faleti, 44, a Nigerian-American Army veteran, said Ashcroft has partisan motives for the voting rules. Faleti pledged to make voting easier and more accessible.

The other three Republican candidates were appointed to their positions by Gov. Mike Parson.

Mike Kehoe, 58, the former Missouri Senate Majority Leader, replaced Parson as Lt. Governor in 2018 after after Parson succeeded Eric Greitens, who resigned in disgrace.

Kehoe, a Republican, has focused on boosting Missouri’s economy.

He was opposed by Alissia Canady, 41, a former Kansas City councilwoman and 2019 candidate for mayor, who would be the first Black candidate to win a statewide office. She campaigned on decreasing gun violence, promoting education and addressing health disparities. The St. Louis Post Dispatch has reported that Canady was sued at least four times in as many years for unpaid credit card debt.

Parson appointed Scott Fitzpatrick, 33, state treasurer in 2019. Previously a state representative from southwest Missouri, Fitzpatrick headed the task force overseeing federal CARES Act funding allocation.

His challenger, Vicki Englund, 46, a St. Louis County native, served in the Small Business Administration under President Bill Clinton. She is a former Missouri House member, and is a small business owner.

Attorney General Eric Schmitt, 45, was state treasurer before he was appointed to replace Josh Hawley, who was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2018. Schmitt has focused on violent crime and created the Safer Streets Initiative, which cross-designates Attorney General’s Office lawyers as Special Assistant U.S. Attorneys to federally prosecute violent crime.

Democratic challenger Rich Finneran, 36, who was a federal prosecutor in St. Louis from 2010 to 2017, said Schmitt used his office to promote a political and social agenda. Finneran said he will work on the protection of the Affordable Care Act and Medicaid Expansion.

Finneran drew criticism for overdue property tax payments, which led to calls for his disqualification from the ballot.