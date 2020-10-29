Kansas waives tax penalties against Davids’ campaign per COVID relief provisions

The Kansas Department of Revenue waived a tax penalty against Rep. Sharice Davids’ campaign Wednesday after the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for unpaid funds.

The warrant, issued Tuesday, said the first-term Democrat’s campaign owed $1,315 to the Kansas Department of Revenue for unpaid taxes, interest or penalties.

In an email Wednesday Zachary Fletchery, a spokesman for the Kansas Department of Revenue, said the warrant was for unpaid penalties which were waived as part of COVID-19 pandemic relief policies.

“The taxpayer may make that request to waive penalties to the KDOR. All taxes have been paid and no money is owed to the state for that warrant,” Fletcher said in an email.

Davids’ spokeswoman Johanna Warsaw said the penalty was a result of “a small discrepancy” because the campaign was filing reports quarterly instead of monthly. The campaign, she said, was never served the warrant but rather learned about it through a news release from the incumbent congresswoman’s opponent, Republican Amanda Adkins.

In a statement Tuesday Adkins spokesman, Matthew Trail, said the unpaid penalties should cause voters to question Davids’ judgment on tax issues.

“Sharice Davids wants to repeal the 2017 middle-class tax cuts and raise our taxes by trillions, but can’t even pay her own campaign’s tax bill on time,” Trail said.

Last month Davids refunded her campaign after Adkins raised questions about the legality of her use of funds on two clothing purchases in 2018.