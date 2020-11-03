Who will represent Johnson County on the Kansas school board? The race is unusual

In the competition for one of the five seats up for grabs on the Kansas State Board of Education, the choice was more about parent passion versus political agitation than it was about party perspective. Or at least that’s how those watching closely saw it.

With the polls having just closed, results of the vote are not yet available.

Democrat Melanie Haas, a Shawnee Mission parent, is running against a longtime Johnson County politician, Republican Benjamin Hodge.

Their battle is over the board’s District 2 seat, which represents Shawnee Mission, Blue Valley, De Soto and Olathe school districts in Johnson County, as well as the Turner district in Wyandotte County.

Fellow Republicans have described Hodge, a former state representative, as a “more conservative” member of the party who often “found ways to infuriate everyone.” He was absent from debates and interviews this campaign season. Even his website hasn’t been updated since his unsuccessful 2016 run for Johnson County Board of Commissioners, which left voters with little knowledge about where he stands on public education policy issues.

Political consultant Stephanie Sharp, a former GOP state representative, told The Star that Hodge was “sort of an equal opportunity agitator.” She said she warned voters that she believed Hodge had more interest in being disruptive than in serving public K-12 education.

Hodge has not returned repeated requests for comment.

Haas, a technology executive and entrepreneur, attended debates and forums and responded to interview requests. And on her website she laid out her reasons for running: “I believe that public education affects every single one of us. ... With massive budget shortfalls looming as a result of COVID-19, creative problem solving will be required at all levels of government.”

Four other seats on the 10-member board were up for election this year, but the only other contested race was in Wichita

Early results there had Republican incumbent Kathy Busch leading her Democratic challenger, Betty Arnold.

Three other board members — Deena Horst, Ann Mah and Jim McNiece — ran unopposed.

COVID-19 is what has made the state school board election one to watch as voters grapple with whether to send their children back to classrooms. And districts look for guidance on how to keep schools open and students and staff safe. New awareness of the board’s role came after it rejected Gov. Laura Kelly’s order delaying the start of school until after Labor Day in a 5-5 vote, two weeks before the primary.

That left it up to districts to decide when to start the school year.