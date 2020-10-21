Ad that applauds Adkins as ‘her own woman’ was paid for by PAC funded by father

A political action committee funded by Amanda Adkins’ father is releasing an ad touting the 3rd District Republican congressional candidate as an independent woman.

According to Federal Communications Commission records, Heartland USA PAC has spent $62,800 to purchase time on KSHB and KMBC between Friday and November 2nd. The PAC has also bought time on WDAF though FCC documents did not disclose the cost.

Adkins’ father, retired construction executive Alan Landes, has donated $313,046 to the PAC, or more than 81 % of its total funding as of September 30, according to filings with the Federal Election Commission.

The Heartland USA PAC did not immediately respond to The Star’s request to comment on the ad buy.

The spot, titled “Her Own Woman” mentions Adkins’ accomplishments in business and politics before claiming successful women are often torn down, or defined by the men they work with. Adkins, the ad says, is “her own woman.”

“Her whole life Amanda has stood up for Kansas, especially for our kids, and she did it standing on her own two feet,” the ad says.

Democrats have criticized Adkins, a former Kansas Republican Party chair, for her connections to former Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback. The ad appears to be an effort to rebut those attacks.

Her campaign spokesman did not immediately respond to The Star’s request for comment.

“Her Own Woman” is the first ad the Heartland USA PAC has purchased during the general election cycle.

During the primary election, the PAC spent more than $200,000 on ads attacking Adkins’ GOP primary rival Sara Hart Weir.

The Star’s Bryan Lowry contributed to this report.