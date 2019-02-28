Government & Politics

KCI single terminal construction could begin within weeks following Council approval

By Allison Kite

February 28, 2019

Construction on a new single terminal at Kansas City International Airport, a source of discord and drama since voters overwhelmingly approved the project nearly 15 months ago, now appears imminent following a City Council vote Thursday that approved major documents governing the $1.5 billion venture.

The council signed off on agreements between the city and developer Edgemoor that set out design and construction of the airport, outline goals for women-and minority-owned business participation and provide community benefits to enhance Kansas City’s construction workforce.

A fourth document, agreed to by the city and seven airlines that serve KCI, lays out the scope of the project, the $1.5 billion price tag and oversight of the airport development and construction.

While there is still debate surrounding a plan to finance $90 million in early costs—including design work already performed and demolition of an existing terminal to make way for the new building—Thursday’s actions effectively greenlight the project.

Geoffrey Stricker, managing director for developer Edgemoor Infrastructure and Real Estate, said early demolition work on the site could start within two weeks.He said he was “thrilled to have the council vote.”

“Obviously it’s a great day for Kansas City, and we’re ready to get people to work as soon as we can,” Stricker said.

