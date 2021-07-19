Longtime Clay County officeholder submits resignation to take job with county vendor

The Clay County Courthouse claycountymo.gov

A longtime Clay County officeholder has resigned, effective in August, to take a job with a county vendor.

Clay County Collector Lydia McEvoy, who has served for more than 10 years, will leave her position on Aug. 27 to join CivicSource, a vendor for the county that assists with tax sales — the selling of land for which taxes remain unpaid.

“I’m just going to move over and use my experience as collector to work with them,” McEvoy said Monday.

McEvoy will be replaced by Barbara O’Reily, who is currently the head financial specialist in the Clay County Collector’s Office.

Collector is currently an elected position, but not for long. Clay County voters approved a new constitution that re-shapes how county government works. As a result, several elected positions, including collector, will be appointed by a county administrator starting in 2023.

“The voters in November voted to abolish my office,” McEvoy said. “It was coming one way or the other.”