Changes ahead in Clay County as voters decide on constitution, new commissioners

Clay County voters on Tuesday have the chance dramatically re-shape county government in the northeast area of the Kansas City metro region by approving a new constitution.

Or they could reject a proposed new county government for the fourth time since 2000.

On the Clay County ballot is a ballot measure for a new constitution that would expand the three-member commission that makes governing decisions to seven members, while also eliminating five positions that voters currently elect. Those five positions — the clerk, recorder of deeds, treasurer, public administrator and collector — will instead be appointed by a county administrator.

The Clay County constitution proposal envisions other changes, such as the ability for the public to recall elected officials and eliminating partisan elected races, in an effort that backers say can bring sweeping reforms to a county government long beset by political bickering.

Opponents of the new government say the new constitution was hastily conceived by its supporters and reduces the say that residents have in the way they’re governed.

Regardless of how the Clay County constitution question turns out once votes are counted, county government will have a new look next year.

That’s because Eastern Commissioner Luann Ridgeway, a Republican, and Western Commissioner Gene Owen, chose not to seek another term.

Ridgeway and Owen have controlled most of the votes in the Clay County Commission during what have been a fractious four years in county government, a time during which fed up residents have petitioned the Missouri Auditor to examine how the county is functioning. Clay County has also been involved in several high profile legal disputes, including one in which the county sheriff successfully sued the commission to have budget cuts restored.

Clay County Clerk Megan Thompson, a Republican, is running against Democrat Dustin Bell for the Eastern Commissioner seat.

Thompson has been credited as a check on the power of the commission and administration by reporting instances of county spending as well as one case in which an assistant administrator was accused of tampering with public records.

Bell has run a low-profile campaign.

Running for the Western Commissioner position are Jon Carpenter, a Democrat, and Lydia McEvoy, a Republican.

Carpenter has served in the Kansas House of Representatives. McEvoy is currently the Clay County Collector.

In other Clay County contests Tuesday:

Will Akin, a Republican, is running against Democrat Wick Pickard to succeed Vescovo as Clay County Sheriff.

Republican Tracy Baldwin and Democrat Bruce Cantwell are running to succeed Cathy Rinehart as Clay County Assessor.

Bob Nance, a Republican, will become county treasurer after facing no opponent.

Sara Mills Rottgers, a Republican and Democrat Jeremy Eden are running for Clay County Public Administrator.