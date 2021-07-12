Government & Politics

Jackson County approves $7 million deal to buy mobile home park as site for new jail

Jackson County will pay $7 million to acquire an east Kansas City mobile home park for the site of its new jail.

The Star first reported in March that the 107-acre tract had been the preferred site for construction of the $300 million replacement for the 40-year-old Jackson County Detention Center in downtown Kansas City.

But the deal with Park Properties Inc. of Wichita stalled when, according to legislator Dan Tarwater, Park Properties upped its asking price from $6.5 million to $11.5 million and the county went looking elsewhere.

“If he comes back around, we may end up buying that property,” Tarwater said at the time.

On Monday, the legislature approved an ordinance, though not on the day’s agenda, which confirmed the county will acquire the site for the facility.

The residents of about 100 trailer homes at Heart Mobile Village will be displaced by the project.

The ordinance approving the sale made no mention of the residents’ fate, but county officials have said for months that any purchase would have to include financial aid from the county to help those residents find new places to live.

Many of the homes can be moved to other mobile home parks, but many others have been on their pads for decades and are no longer mobile.

Mike Hendricks
Mike Hendricks joined The Star’s reporting staff in 1985 and was a metro columnist for 14 years before joining the investigations and watchdog reporting team. He is a two-time winner of the national Gerald Loeb Award for Distinguished Business and Financial Journalism. Send tips to mhendricks@kcstar.com, Twitter direct message @kcmikehendricks, or anonymously via Signal encrypted message at 913-620-2897
