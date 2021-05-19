Does letter to tenants signal end of county plan to build jail at KC trailer park?

Jackson County might not build its new jail on the site of an east Kansas City trailer park after all.

Negotiations have stalled, according to county officials, and on Wednesday the project schedule on the county’s website was changed without explanation. It now delays construction by several months, presumably so the county can zero in on another site or reach a deal with the owner of Heart Mobile Village.

Heart Mobile’s management, meanwhile, sent tenants a letter this week that for the first time acknowledged the county’s interest in the site, while seeming to put that transaction in the past tense by announcing plans to invest in new park facilities.

While it all seems to suggest that the jail will no longer be built on the county’s preferred site, the county is not ruling it out entirely, one top official said privately. But officially the county remained mum and Heart Mobile Village management did not return phone calls.

County spokeswoman Marshanna Smith also did not respond to a request for comment as of mid-afternoon Wednesday.

The developments come days ahead of when officials had planned to publicly acknowledge that a sale was in the works. An appraisal had begun and county officials were discussing privately and publicly their concerns about the need to pay for relocating the 100 families who live at Heart Mobile.

The first public sign that things were amiss came when Park Properties Inc., owner of the nearly 100-acre Heart Mobile Village, sent letters to residents on Tuesday saying that while the park’s management is “honored” that Jackson County officials “like our property,” the mobile home community is “not under contract for sale to Jackson County.”

No one ever said it was. The county had signed a letter of intent to purchase the property for an undisclosed price, a precursor to negotiating a sale contract. But it’s not clear that Park Properties ever signed that letter of intent.

The Wichita company bought Heart Mobile for $3.4 million two years ago, but wanted to make a sizable profit on its investment. It’s not known how much distance there was between what Park Properties wanted for the property and what Jackson County was willing to pay for a site that will need a lot of fill to alleviate flooding risks.

The letter to tenants also outlined Park Properties’ plan to make investments in Heart Mobile and said that it was trying to attract new tenants after suspending all new rentals several months ago, as negotiations with the county’s real estate broker began.

“We are also preparing additional renovations to the office to construct a new clubhouse, laundry center, and even a small convenience store,’’ it said.

The letter blamed the news media for causing residents “panic or concern for no good reason.”

The Star first reported in April that the property at 7000 E. US 40 Highway was the county’s preferred site for the nearly $300 million new jail. The county never publicly acknowledged that Heart Mobile Village was the site, but several acknowledged it privately and legislator Jalen Anderson publicly fretted over what would become of the roughly 100 families that rent space there.

Part of any negotiation for the land, Anderson and others said privately, would require working out a compensation package for those people so they could find other places to live.

A Star reporter provided county officials on Tuesday with a copy of the letter Park Properties had sent its tenants.

Sometime after 10 on Wednesday morning, the project’s timeline was changed without notice. Construction of a replacement for the downtown detention center had been scheduled to begin this fall, with completion and final move-in set for summer 2024.

The new timeline had construction starting next spring and the new jail becoming fully operational no earlier than the fall of 2024.

Heart Mobile fit most if not all of the requirements that the county was looking for in a site to build a jail whose construction alone is estimated to cost $260 million. Land, equipment and other expenses are expected to push the total cost to $300 million.

It is twice the 50-acre minimum size that the county’s consultant, JCDC Partners, had set. It fits the requirement that it be 20 to 30 minutes by road from Truman Medical Centers location at Hospital Hill, as well as the two county courthouses.

It’s on a bus line and has easy highway access, yet has few residential neighbors.

JCDC identified 40 possible sites for a jail and gave county legislators a short list to choose from back in January. The Star has not been able to determine where those locations are.

One qualification that Heart Mobile did not meet was that it preferably be on “unincorporated property in Jackson County.” The Blue Summit area north of I-70 along I-435 has often been mentioned as a potential jail site.

The current jail in downtown Kansas City is 40 years old, deteriorating and has an inefficient design.