Cocktails to-go, a pandemic lifeline to restaurants, are now permanent in Missouri

Westport Cafe Bistro and Cocktails sold Pimm’s Cup and frozen Bay of Bengal cocktails-to-go in sealed packages that serve as a cup during the pandemic in 2020. Missouri law now allows such drinks to be sold permanently to-go. jsmith@kcstar.com

Cocktails to-go are here to stay in Missouri.

Gov. Mike Parson on Wednesday signed a new law allowing restaurants and bars to sell mixed alcoholic beverages in take-out containers, a temporary feature of the pandemic that will now be made permanent.

Those who order the drinks must purchase them with a meal, and they’ll be limited to two drinks per meal. Each drink must be in a container that is “rigid, durable, leak-proof, sealable, and designed to prevent consumption without removal of the tamperproof cap or seal” and then bagged.

The measure was supported by the restaurant industry, which was hit hard by closures and declining business early in the pandemic last year.

Missouri allowed mixed drinks to be sold to-go on a temporary basis, relaxing a law requiring alcohol to be sold only in its original container. Restauranteurs have said the ability to put drinks on the to-go menu kept their businesses alive.

Kansas made the change permanent in March.

The Missouri bill also expands the hours liquor stores can operate on Sundays, from 9 am to midnight to 6 am to 1:30 Monday morning.