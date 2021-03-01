Are curbside cocktails here to stay? Kansas lawmakers push for permanent to-go liquor

To-go liquor sales, a lifeline for many Kansas restaurants and bars, could become a permanent option even after the pandemic subsides.

The Kansas House passed a measure Monday that permits bars and restaurants to continue offering curbside pick-up for alcoholic beverages. The to-go provision was due to expire March 31. It was included as an amendment to a bill authorizing some businesses to sell 3.2%, or low-alcohol, beer.

“This permanent change will create certainty and continue to be helpful for many restaurateurs,” said Rep. Kristey Williams, R-Augusta, the amendment’s sponsor. “This reform would allow closed restaurateurs, closed business owners to put dollars back in their pocket by simply streamlining the law.”

A similar measure passed the Missouri House and is pending in the Senate.

As of September 2020, Yelp estimated one in six businesses that closed during the pandemic would not reopen. With losses due to limited seating, reduced capacity and shorter hours throughout the pandemic, the permanency of to-go liquor would provide some relief to struggling owners, Williams said.

For many restaurateurs, carry-out orders have been a salvation. At Nick and Jake’s in Johnson County, for example, dine-in revenue was down 50% between 2019 and 2020. Though it didn’t make up entirely for losses, carry-out options added an additional 20% to the local chain’s revenue, co-owner Kevin Timmons said.

Scott Schneider, a lawyer representing the Kansas Restaurant and Hospitality Association, told lawmakers in February the association planned to continue pushing for legislation allowing permanent curbside liquor sales. He also said he wanted to see legislation passed allowing businesses to deliver alcohol and sell growlers.

He said the restaurant industry nationwide lost $165 billion between March and July 2020, with an estimated 3 million employees out of work. Consumer spending at restaurants will likely not return to normal levels until at least August.

While some representatives expressed disappointment that the amendment was not vetted ahead of time, it received bipartisan support.

“I do feel that it would be very beneficial to the numerous hospitality industries in my legislative district, which borders Missouri,” said Rep. Stephanie Clayton, D-Overland Park.

The bill will head to the Senate.