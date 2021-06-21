First-year Johnson County representative moves out of district, resigns from KS House

Overland Park Representative Jennifer Day resigned Monday after one year in the state Legislature.

Day, 47, was appointed to the 48th district House seat in May 2020 after her predecessor, David Benson, resigned.

She won election in November by only 62 votes and served on the House tax, financial institutions and corrections committees during the 2021 session.

Day was one of seven freshman Democratic women to call for the resignation of Rep. Aaron Coleman, a Kansas City Democrat with a history of abusive behavior, prior to the start of the Legislative session.

In a Twitter post, Monday, she said she was mailing her letter of resignation.

“This is an emotional time for me,” Day said. “Serving KS HD48 as a member of @KSHouseDems was irreplaceable. Thank you, HD48...it’s been my absolute honor!”

“While I would love, love, LOVE to continue serving in the KS House, my new district is capably and wonderfully served by Rep. Jerry Stogsdill. Until he chooses to move on, I’ll remain an activist and avid volunteer,” Day said in another post.

This is an emotional time for me. Just 1 yr ago, I was appointed, then ran for reelection and won! Serving KS HD48 as a member of @KSHouseDems was irreplaceable. Thank you, HD48...it's been my absolute honor! #ksleg — Jennifer Day (@JenDayinKS) June 21, 2021

Stogsdill is a Prairie Village Democrat who has served in the Legislature since 2017.

Day did not immediately respond to The Star’s request for comment but a spokeswoman confirmed that the former representative resigned because she was moving out of her district.

In a statement House Minority Leader Tom Sawyer, a Wichita Democrat, thanked Day for her work in the caucus.

“Representative Day has served the 48th district with integrity, excitement, and creativity. She has been integral to the caucus and represented her constituents with enthusiasm,” Sawyer said.

The Democratic precinct committee in Day’s Overland Park district will appoint a replacement for her unexpired term.

Day is the third House Democrat to resign this year. Rep. Brett Parker, also from Overland Park, and Elizabeth Bishop, from Wichita, both announced plans to resign in May.

Terry Frederick, a Republican who lost to Day in November, has already filed to run for the seat again in 2022 according to the Kansas Secretary of State’s Office.