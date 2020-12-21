Incoming Kansas legislators call on Democratic colleague accused of abuse to resign

Seven incoming Kansas House Democrats, all women, are calling on Rep-elect Aaron Coleman to resign. Earlier this month, a Wyandotte County judge issued a temporary anti-stalking order against him. Jo Ella Hoye

Seven incoming Kansas House Democrats — all women — called on Monday for the resignation of Democratic Rep.-elect Aaron Coleman, who has acknowledged abusive behavior toward women and had a temporary anti-stalking order issued against him earlier this month.

The seven incoming lawmakers — Reps.-elect Stephanie Byers, Jennifer Day, Linda Featherson, Christina Haswood, Jo Ella Hoye, Mari-Lynn Poskin and Lindsay Vaughn — released a statement demanding Coleman face “accountability for violence against women.”

While legislators calling on other legislators to resign isn’t unprecedented, the number of incoming officials calling for the resignation of a member of the same party is highly unusual. The statement adds to growing condemnation from Democratic officials, who have so far been unsuccessful in trying to shame Coleman, 20, into not taking office.

The representatives-elect didn’t name Coleman, referring to him only as the representative-elect for House District 37, which covers part of Wyandotte County.

“We believe in second chances. We believe that people can change. However, actions in recent weeks, combined with his history of violence, continuously demonstrate that he is unfit to serve,” Poskin said in the statement.

House Minority Leader Tom Sawyer, a Wichita Democrat, said in his own statement that Coleman’s actions and behavior are an “insult to domestic violence survivors throughout Kansas.”

“His presence in the Kansas legislature undermines generations of work to shine light on the horrors of domestic violence, and erodes ongoing efforts to support the courageous survivors who publicly stand against their abusers,” Sawyer said.

Coleman didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Kansas state Rep.-elect Aaron Coleman Facebook/Aaron Coleman for Kansas

Coleman ousted Rep. Stan Frownfelter in the Democratic primary in August. With no Republican on the general election ballot, Coleman’s election was effectively assured, though Frownfelter mounted a write-in campaign.

Coleman has given no indication he plans to resign, which would allow Wyandotte County Democrats to name a replacement. A two-thirds majority of the House could vote to expel him, but that can’t happen before a legislative investigation. A lawmaker must submit a formal complaint to initiate the proceedings, which can’t happen until Coleman takes office in January.

A Wyandotte County judge earlier in December temporarily ordered Coleman not to communicate with or follow Brandie Armstrong, Frownfelter’s former campaign manager, who has said Coleman sent her harassing messages, came to her home twice and tried to get her evicted. A hearing could be held in March. In the meantime, the order remains in effect.

Armstrong’s statements add to a list of allegations and incidents of troubling behavior by Coleman, some of which he has acknowledged.

Following the November election, Coleman tweeted that Gov. Laura Kelly would face an “extremely bloody” Democratic primary in two years. “People will realize one day when I call a hit out on you it’s real,” he tweeted.

A Kelly spokeswoman has said Coleman is unfit to serve in the Legislature. Coleman deleted the tweet and said he shouldn’t have used the word “hit.”

A former girlfriend of Coleman this fall accused him of abusive behavior toward her when they dated in November and December of 2019, alleging he slapped and choked her. Coleman has acknowledged being abusive toward his ex-girlfriend but disputed some of her characterizations and denied choking her.

Coleman has also faced allegations that when he was 12, he obtained a nude image of a teenage girl and threatened to distribute it to others if she did not send him additional nude photographs. In a separate incident, another girl claimed Coleman bullied and shamed her to the point that she attempted suicide. He has previously apologized for past misdeeds.

“His remarks are unacceptable and dangerous, especially during a time when elected officials across the country are facing increased threats of violence,” Featherson said. “Leaders must not be complicit.”

The Star’s Steve Vockrodt and the Associated Press contributed reporting.