Hawley delays confirmation of Biden nominee after she promoted ‘Antiracist’ author

Missouri Republican Sen. Josh Hawley is blocking quick consideration of President Joe Biden’s nominee to lead the Office of Personnel Management because she promoted the work of an author who called former President Donald Trump’s election an example of “racist progress.”

Biden’s OPM nominee, Kiran Ahuja, was director of the White House Initiative on Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders during President Barack Obama’s administration and more recently served as CEO for Philanthropy Northwest, a network of charities in the Pacific Northwest.

Hawley said he opposes Ahuja’s nomination to head OPM, the human resources agency for the federal workforce, because of her promotion in a blog post of Ibram X. Kendi, a Boston University professor and the author of “How to Be an Antiracist.”

At a confirmation hearing in April, Hawley repeatedly asked Ahuja whether she agreed with a 2017 New York Times column in which Kendi referred to Trump’s election as “racist progress” in contrast to the racial progress symbolized by Obama’s election.

“I have worked with Dr. Kendi. He’s come to speak at events where we have promoted greater conversation around issues of racial equity and equality,” Ahuja said, calling him “a thought leader around how to think of issues of achieving greater equity.”

Hawley, a member of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, repeatedly asked her whether she agreed Kendi’s arguments about Trump. “Do you think the election of Donald Trump is an example of ‘racist progress’ in this country?” he pressed her.

Ahuja said she would not make that type of statement.

A 49-year-old attorney, she is married to Javier Guzman, Biden’s nominee to lead the Department of Justice’s civil division.

Hawley’s office announced Tuesday that the Missouri senator had placed a hold on her nomination as OPM director, a procedural move which will temporarily delay her confirmation vote.

He similarly blocked the quick consideration of Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas’ nomination in January and has voted against most of Biden’s nominees.

The senator’s objection to Ahuja’s nomination comes amid a broader Republican effort to oppose “critical race theory,” an academic movement focused on highlighting structural racism in American institutions.

“Senator Hawley has a hold on Kiran Ahuja’s nomination because of her history promoting radical critical race theorists. These associations merit real scrutiny, especially in light of Ms. Ahuja’s nomination to a role that would allow her to reinstate race-based training sessions throughout the entire federal government,” Hawley spokeswoman Kelli Ford said in a statement.

“Democrats sought to fast-track a vote but Senator Hawley believes adequate debate time and full Senate consideration is needed for this nominee. He will always work to ensure that nominees for high-ranking federal jobs are committed to uniting, not dividing, the American people.”

In Senate floor speeches, Hawley has challenged the idea of systemic racism in police and other institutions.

In April, he was the only senator to oppose a bill intended to combat hate crimes against Asian Americans, contending that the legislation raised free speech concerns.